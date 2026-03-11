4 Zodiac Signs Most Affected by the Pisces New Moon

The Pisces new moon will occur next week, on March 18, offering a wonderful opportunity to manifest your wildest desires. Following a chaotic eclipse season, this particular new moon is the ideal time to call in new blessings and release anything that doesn’t serve you.

Since it’s happening in the dreamy sign of Pisces, you might find yourself softening into more romantic, sensitive energy. According to Hily Dating App astrologer Lisa Stardust, this new moon will offer you clarity in your most intimate relationships.

However, some zodiac signs in particular will feel this new moon the most intensely. Here are the four signs most affected by the Pisces new moon.

1. Aries

Aries, get ready to face some harsh truths in your romantic life.

“This is a time of self-focus if you’re single; if not, it may push you to forge new bonds or question whether your current relationship is still the right one,” says Stardust.

While this might seem like a tense time for Aries, this new moon is really pushing you toward more meaningful connections.

“This is generally a lucky time for you, the first sign, in a period where ‘firsts’ are the primary focus,” Stardust adds. “Even if you’re in a relationship that’s feeling a bit flat, you may start to notice where you’ve been forcing something that no longer feels natural. Innovation is still key, but trying new things together may also reveal whether this connection can still grow.”

However, she warns, be careful not to make this time all about you. Be mindful of your words and their impact on others, especially those closest to you.

2. Gemini

Gemini, it’s time to get real with yourself—especially when it comes to your dating life.

“With public image as the main focus at this time, your relationship had better be up to par, or this may not be the right fit,” says Stardust. “What you need are strong and stable relationships through this period and in the foreseeable future, so if your partner is being unreliable or embarrassing you in any way, it may be a good idea to put some distance between the two of you.”

Of course, this won’t apply to everyone, so use discernment when analyzing your relationships.

“If you’re proud of your connection with someone and they have proven themselves loyal, you can gladly consider keeping them around,” says Stardust. “This will be especially apparent during the new moon. The priority will still be family and stability, but now you may feel more ready to push for it.”

3. Virgo

Virgo, you typically struggle to find someone who meets your standards, but don’t lower them just to appease someone else.

“There’s already been a strong focus on partnerships lately, and despite your ruling planet being retrograde, there’s likely been some talk about the future of the relationship,” says Stardust. “If you’re single, you’ve likely been pondering how to end up with a person you can trust to stand by your side. Stability must be a primary focus now, and anything less may be harder to ignore.”

Right now, pay close attention to those who feel aligned with you, your values, and your morals. If you notice red flags, address them immediately rather than justifying them.

“You may have noticed secrets coming to the surface lately, with certain mysteries becoming much clearer,” Stardust says. “Hopefully, the people you keep closest are revealing whether their level of commitment truly matches yours, including any situationships. Navigating these issues can be a challenge when you feel like you’re the only one showing up with a sense of ethics, but people don’t know your expectations unless you clearly communicate them, so make them aware!”

4. Pisces

Pisces, it’s time to release anyone or anything that’s no longer serving you.

“In the coming week, you’ll be examining what that is and, if it’s a relationship, getting clearer on what to do about it,” says Stardust. “Maybe it means cutting the person off altogether, maybe setting hard boundaries with very clear deal breakers, or changing your own habits for self-improvement.”

However, this might not be about another person or relationship. In fact, it could trigger some self-reflection and personal growth.

“It may be about being honest with yourself about what you don’t want to repeat from the past with partners in the future,” Stardust says. “Your ruling planet is still retrograde, which only adds to the need for reflection on these issues. With the new moon and Uranus in Taurus forming an aspect, there are bound to be romantic surprises, many of which may push you to break free from circumstances that are no longer helping you grow.”