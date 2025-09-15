5 ‘Grandma Hobbies’ to Get You in the Fall Spirit

The grannies know what they’re doing.

I’m convinced the secret to happiness and peace is engaging in “grandma hobbies.”

Now, before people get offended by the term “grandma hobby,” remember that grandmas are some of the most wholesome, insightful, and fun-loving individuals on this planet. Just because a grandma might enjoy an activity doesn’t mean it’s lame or boring. It simply means it’s that much more cozy and fulfilling.

Here are the perfect “grandma hobbies” to help you settle into autumn.

1. Puzzles

When I was a kid, my grandparents would take me to the nearest bookstore and let me pick out a book and a puzzle. After eating a delicious home-cooked meal, we’d then spend the rest of the evening gathered around the kitchen counter, putting together the puzzle as a family.

Was there some hostility involved when one of my brothers hogged the entire puzzle, or when the dog accidentally scarfed down the last piece? Sure. But it remains one of my favorite childhood memories/traditions.

Putting together a puzzle is a great way to slow down and pass the time. It keeps you just distracted enough to forget some of life’s stressors, yet engaged enough to feel productive and fulfilled by the end of it.

2. Candle-Making

I don’t know about you, but lighting candles around my apartment makes everything feel more cozy and whimsical. Now, imagine making your own candles from the comfort of your home? You can choose your own wax, add your own fragrance, and use your own containers to customize them as desired. This is a simple yet enjoyable way to keep yourself busy when cooped up indoors.

3. Knitting/Crocheting

More individuals in their 20s and 30s are now engaging in hobbies like knitting and crocheting. They brew a warm mug of coffee or tea, put on their favorite show or movie, and plop down on the couch for some downtime. This is the ultimate “grandma hobby”—one that’s also quite practical. Being able to knit or crochet your own clothing/accessories is equal parts fulfilling and inspiring.

The more you hone your craft, the quicker you’ll get and the better your products will be. Of course, the end goal should be to enjoy yourself, not immediately be a pro.

4. Baking

In my opinion, autumn is the best time to indulge your sweet tooth. There are countless fall-themed sweets and treats to bake, from apple crumble and pumpkin pie to chai-spiced cookies and Halloween-inspired cupcakes. If you’re looking for a peaceful way to pass your time while engaging your mind, purchase the right ingredients and head to the kitchen for a baking spree.

Bonus points if you play some gentle jazz tunes or (if you’re a cool grandma) some gothic rock to fit the season.

5. Reading

Obviously, reading is a popular pastime for individuals across various age groups. I’ve been a bookworm since I learned how to read, and now in my 30s, I’m just as devoted to my murder mysteries. However, many consider reading to be more of a “granny” hobby.

Immersing yourself in a good book can both calm your nerves and stimulate your mind. Honestly, what better way to spend the autumn season?

Bonus points if you write your own stories and share them with your friends. Get those creative juices flowing! This time of the year is especially inspiring, and there are countless ways to spend your free time.