5 States With the Best (And Worst) Food in America, Ranked

Americans love arguing about food because it’s ingrained in culture. There’s pride and memory behind each region’s dish. It’s what they grew up with, what grandma cooked, and what you miss when you move away. Ask someone what state has the best food, and get ready for some intense answers.

A new national survey put those opinions on paper. Talker Research, commissioned by HelloFresh, asked 5,000 Americans across all 50 states to rank which states deserve recognition for their food. The results say more about regional allegiance than culinary technique.

Some states earned praise for their range. Others thrived on confidence alone. A few struggled to convince anyone they had a defining dish at all.

The Top 5 States for Food, According to Americans

1. California

California took the top spot thanks to sheer range. Respondents pointed to Mexican food, burgers, seafood, and regional crossover cuisines that meld traditional boundaries and keep things interesting.

2. New York

Pizza and bagels do most of the talking here, backed by Italian-American cooking and a food identity that feels very worldly.

3. Texas

Barbecue and Tex-Mex carried Texas into third place. Smoke, spice, and portion size are central to how the state presents itself on a plate.

4. Louisiana

Louisiana landed just outside the top three, powered by gumbo, crawfish, and Cajun cooking. Ninety-four percent of Louisianans said their state has the best food in the country, the highest self-rating anywhere.

5. Florida

Seafood, key lime pie, and tropical influence helped Florida round out the top five, with freshness and nostalgia striking nerves.

The 5 States Americans Ranked Lowest for Food

1. Delaware

Respondents struggled to name a single dish that felt unmistakably Delaware, which makes sense for some reason.

2. Indiana

Corn and pork tenderloin sandwiches came up a lot, but there wasn’t much excitement about that.

3. Nebraska

Runza sandwiches, a Nebraska fast-food staple filled with beef and cabbage, earned local loyalty but failed to persuade outsiders this was a food destination.

4. Utah

Fry sauce and funeral potatoes can only get you so far. People were curious about what’s going on in Utah, but not exactly convinced there was a culinary identity.

5. Wyoming

Steak was what most people thought of when it came to the Cowboy State. It came across as solid and dependable, but hard to label as something unique in a ranking built on distinction.

The survey also captured how Americans relate to food in today’s world. Respondents reported cooking an average of 12 meals at home each week, spending a little over an hour in the kitchen. Even so, shared meals remain rare, with most cooking and eating still happening solo.

“Food has always been about more than sustenance,” Michelle Doll Olson, Senior Manager of Culinary Development at HelloFresh US, told StudyFinds. “It’s how we connect, share stories, and pass down traditions.”

Americans don’t just eat their state’s food. They defend it.