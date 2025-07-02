5-year-old-and-father-rescued-after-going-overboard-on-disney-cruise

On the final day of a Bahamas cruise aboard the Disney Dream, a 5-year-old girl fell into the Atlantic. Her father then immediately jumped in after her. Thankfully, this story does not end tragically.

It all happened just before the ship’s return to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from a day trip to the Bahamas. Around 11:30 a.m., passengers heard a “Mr. M.O.B” announcement. Cruise ships all have their own cute little language to describe emergencies. They need a way to relay this information quickly over the PA system to the crew, but without immediately drumming up mass hysteria among the passengers.

An announcement of “Mr. M.O.B” over the PA might sound like nothing of note to passengers, but it puts the crew on high alert because they know there’s a “Man Overboard.”

The problem with this coded secret language is that it’s not a secret. Cruising is a culture filled with diehards who know everything there is to know about how these ships work. Out of 4,000 passengers, there’s bound to be a few who know exactly what that code means.

That’s why, despite the attempt to cover up the emergency, guests immediately started crowding around the railings to try to spot someone adrift at sea.

What many of them saw was a yellow rescue boat launching from the cruise liner into the water. Several guests filmed the drama as it unfolded. Within minutes, Disney’s rescue team scooped up the waterlogged father and daughter.

Disney released a statement praising its rescue crew for their “exceptional skills and prompt actions.” They also touted the incident as proof that their safety protocols work. What we don’t know is why the little girl fell in the first place. That’s still under investigation. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, there is no indication of foul play.

The most remarkable part of the whole story isn’t that they were rescued; it’s that they survived the fall. The New York Times reports that the most recent data they found available for the survivability of falling from a cruise ship into the sea dates back to 2019, when only nine of the 25 people who fell overboard that year survived, according to a report from the Cruise Lines International Association.

Two people, including a five-year-old girl, took a plunge off the side of a cruise ship into the Atlantic Ocean, and somehow both survived, defying the odds. Let’s just chalk it up to Disney magic.