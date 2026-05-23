50 Cent Candidly Opens up About Losing His Mom When He Was a Kid: ‘Everything That Was Good Went Away’

We know how much 50 Cent loves to troll people. There’s decades worth of antagonism underneath his belt, the mean-spirited jabs at all of his rivals. He thrives off of the negativity and will spend a lifetime feuding with people like Ja Rule.

However, underneath that hardened exterior is still a human being dealing with grief like everyone else. One of the most formative experiences in his life was the loss of his mother, Sabrina Jackson. She was murdered when 50 was only eight years old, causing him to grapple with some extremely tough questions at an early age.

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“The reason my mom made the choice of going into the lifestyle she went into… I was the motivation for her going into that,” 50 Cent told Interview Magazine in 2009. “She had me when she was 15, and teenage pregnancy wasn’t as common as it is now. And at that point, there’s no blue card. Your options were either to go on welfare or to go into the lifestyle that she went into, hustling to get what she could provide. So I remember my mom and associate her with everything good because every time she showed up, she had something for me. I never knew my father, so she was everything, you know?”

50 Cent Candidly Talks About How Losing His Mother Impacted Him Early On

50 was devastated and struggled to wrap his mind around that moment for a long time.

“After I lost my mom, I can remember feeling like I wanted to go into a park, but it was raining outside, and I felt like it was raining because my mom was dead. Literally, I used to feel like everything that was going wrong was going wrong because my mom wasn’t there,” 50 Cent said.

“I remember when she passed and my grandparents told me that she was going away, that she was going to be in a better place. I didn’t understand that. Went to her funeral and everything and still didn’t understand what was going on. Just knew that everything that was good went away.”

Eventually, 50 Cent got into street life and drug dealing because everyone from his mom’s past had what he wanted. The money, the cars, the jewelry, the respect—they all lived well. Moreover, they all showed their support to “little Sabrina” and bought him shoes when he needed them. That automatically catapulted him into a more dangerous lifestyle.

“Afterwards, they’d take me aside and say, ‘Hey, if anyone bothers you, then you tell ’em you got those shoes from me,’” 50 Cent recalled. “And that’s giving you a license to actually sell the sh*t in the neighborhood. But even when I was selling, I had to do it between 3 P.M. and 6 P.M., when my grandmother thought I was in the after-school program.”