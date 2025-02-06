50-cent-is-still-trolling-irv-gotti-even-after-his-death

Murder Inc. Records founder Irv Gotti passed away Wednesday (Feb. 5), following news he was in the hospital on life support. While Gotti’s passing inspired mourners around the world to post heartfelt messages about the producer, 50 Cent was not one of them.

Earlier this week, rumor spread that Gotti was on his deathbed, a report we now know was sadly accurate. Amidst the reports, 50 Cent shared a post about the news, but instead of offering well wishes, the rapper quipped, “Damn I wanted him to see my new shows yo!”

Following confirmation of Irv Gotti’s death, 50 Cent didn’t exactly have a change of heart. Instead, he took to Instagram to post an image of himself sitting on a couch next to a headstone reading “RIP”.

“I’m smoking on dat Gotti pack, nah God bless him LOL,” the rapper wrote in the caption.

If anyone had any doubts about who 50 Cent was referring to, the second slide in the post is a picture of Irv Gotti.

The rapper’s reaction isn’t all that surprising, considering he’s been trolling Gotti for years now. After Gotti suffered a stroke last August, 50 took the opportunity to remind everyone he had no sympathy for the Murder Inc. producer.

“Damn homie, in high school you was the man homie, WTF happened to you?” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a picture of Gotti using a cane. “I want Irv to get well, so he can have to watch my next wave LOL”

Irv Gotti’s death comes several months after a rep confirmed he had suffered a stroke but made a full recovery. “Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago,” the rep told TMZ in August.

“He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy,” they added. “He’s been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life.”