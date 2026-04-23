50 Years Ago Today, Rock Music Was Changed Forever With Debut Album That Was Recorded in One Week

April 23, 2026, marks the 50th anniversary of the Ramones’ landmark self-titled debut album, released in 1976. The album was groundbreaking for the early New York punk scene, despite not finding much commercial success until later. But 50 years on, Ramones remains a crucial foundation of punk rock. To this day, it’s still considered one of the first albums in the genre.

The Ramones formed in 1974 and spent their time playing the New York City club scene. Barely a year later, they had a recording contract with Sire and were working on their debut album. This was the era when a music journalist could see a band play a gig (in this case, Lisa Robinson of Hit Parader), then get them a label and a manager with a few enthusiastic articles and some strong connections.

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In January 1976, the Ramones holed up at Plaza Sound studios in New York to record their debut album. It was done in only seven days, for $6,400 ($37,141 in 2026). Allegedly, that was all the time the band really needed. With instrumentals recorded in three days and vocals in four, they seemingly worked like a well-oiled machine.

The Ramones’ Debut Album Went On to Influence Generations of Punks

“Doing an album in a week and bringing it in for $6,400 was unheard of, especially since it was an album that really changed the world,” said Joey Ramone, quoted in Legs McNeil and Gillian McCain’s book Please Kill Me: The Uncensored Oral History of Punk.

With their fast, short songs, the Ramones changed the landscape of rock music in the 70s. They helped create a new language for angry, alienated kids to vent their frustrations with authority, society, and the status quo. Punk rock may have fragmented into different subgenres and scenes, each with its own agenda and distinct style. But the nucleus of the genre was formed 50 years ago with Ramones.

The Ramones weren’t just a huge influence on punks in New York. They weren’t even just an inspiration in the United States. Their reach extended to the United Kingdom, where a British punk scene quickly flourished.

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“When [the Ramones’] album came out, all the English groups tripled speed overnight,” said Generation X bassist Tony James, quoted in Randal Doane’s book Stealing All Transmissions: A Secret History of the Clash. “Everybody went up three gears the day they got that first Ramones album. Punk rock—that rama-lama super fast stuff—is totally down to the Ramones. Bands were just playing in an MC5 groove until then.”

To recognize the album’s generational influence for its anniversary, the Ramones, Rhino Records, The Punk Foundation, Linda Ramone, and Ramones Production Inc. have all collaborated on different aspects of a year-long celebration.

Announced today, April 23, 2026, the first authorized Ramones exhibition will open at The Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas on July 4. Additionally, throughout 2026, reissues and new physical releases of the Ramones’ discography will drop through Rhino.