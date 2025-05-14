4 Bob Dylan Songs From the ’60s That Seem Like They’re 1,000 Years Old

When Bob Dylan popped up on the New York City folk scene in the early ’60s, people quickly took notice. But it wasn’t necessarily for his singing voice or his guitar prowess. Rather, people fell in love with his poetry and his folk songs about timeless themes and speaking truth to power.

In fact, many thought that he was just performing songs from a catalog of ancient tunes. People would turn to the person next to them and ask, “Who wrote that?” or “Where did that come from?” But the answer was always Bob Dylan. That was his magic; that’s what made him one of the most sought-after and popular songwriters of the era.

Videos by VICE

We wanted to explore four of Dylan’s songs from that crucial time in history. A quartet of tracks that simply seem like they were written hundreds, if not thousands, of years ago. Indeed, these are four songs by Bob Dylan from the ’60s that seem like they could be over 1,000 years old.

“Blowin’ in the Wind” from The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan (1963)

A song that cuts to the quick of what it means to be alive. Age, adulthood, war, love, peace—these are all themes that are wrapped up tightly and neatly in this 1963 song from the Bard. But while plenty of people have written songs about the nature of those things, Dylan composed a song that sounded like it was ancient. The idea that truth is just out there, blowing in the wind—it’s both profound and simple. And those are the two adjectives you want when creating any piece of art.

Play video

“Boots of Spanish Leather” from The Times They Are a-Changin’ (1964)

You may have to listen to this song several times in order to believe that it was written by a young kid in his 20s sitting in New York City. But the truth is, this song that sounds like it could have been discovered on some scroll from a shipwreck was penned by Dylan and his old, old soul. It’s a song about distance, about searching the world for what you need. Bob Dylan knew well about both of those things after leaving his Minnesota home in search of song.

Play video

“When the Ship Comes In” from The Times They Are a-Changin’ (1964)

Also from Dylan’s 1964 LP, The Times They Are a-Changin’, this track sounds like it could have been a traditional shanty sung by sailors and pirates alike as they sailed the seven seas in the middle of the 1600s. But no. It’s yet another ancient-sounding song that Dylan wrote early in his life. For fans of this track, there is a great bootleg piano version that might even sound better (and older) than this one played on his acoustic.

Play video

“It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)” from Bringing It All Back Home (1965)

This song doesn’t sound like any human being wrote it. Maybe it was divine intervention. Maybe Bob Dylan was possessed. Either way, the poetry and imagery, and ideas expressed in this song seem almost magical or mystical. Not the work of a young man in a modern city. Either way, though, Dylan astounds on this song. And while it may only be a few decades old even today, it will surely last several more hundred years!