4 Rap Albums From the ’80s You Forgot About That Still Hit

In the ’90s, rap music solidified itself as a genre that would soon spread all over the world to become the dominant global culture. But rap wouldn’t have reached such heights without learning to stand on its own two legs in the ’80s. It was then that seminal artists stepped to the forefront of the stage, took the mic, and made the foundation of the culture.

Here, we wanted to remember that era of hip-hop. Those salad days in the ’80s when beats were simpler, rhymes were tighter, and there was so much possibility in front of the sounds and styles born of those New York City parks just a few years prior. These are four rap albums from the ’80s you forgot about that still hit.

King of Rock by Run-DMC (1985)

When rap music first became a thing in the ’70s, its leading voices were often rhyming to disco break beats. But by the mid-80s, there was a new sound taking over, and it was essentially all on the shoulders of the New York City-born trio known as Run-DMC. Those guys brought rock music into rap.

Heavy guitars, drum kits—these were the new ingredients to beat making. As a result, songs like “King of Rock” took the country by storm.

Radio by LL Cool J (1985)

Want to understand Run-DMC’s influence? Look no further than LL Cool J (and the act noted below). On his debut studio LP, LL took a page from his predecessors, Run-DMC, and came out with a record that was fiery but also rooted in many ways in rock.

Just check out two of the four singles released from it, “You’ll Rock” and “Rock the Bells.” Rock, rock, rock. But that evolution and lineage aside, Radio is essential listening when looking into rap music’s roots. LL is a dynamo.

Paul’s Boutique by the Beastie Boys (1989)

The Beastie Boys once held the title of best-selling rap album ever. Their debut, License to Ill, was bought far and wide. But it was also something the trio ran from shortly after its release. They didn’t want to be cartoonish “frat rap” performers. They wanted to be taken seriously. And that’s where this groundbreaking, sample-laden album is born.

The second LP released by the trio, Paul’s Boutique, is as classic as the New York City corner store.

3 Feet High and Rising by De La Soul (1989)

De La Soul is your favorite rap group’s favorite rap group. And their 1989 LP, Three Feet High and Rising, is likely the reason why. Demonstrating touch and restraint, joy and talent, the record is a work of art more than it is a piece of entertainment (even though it most assuredly is that, too).

De La Soul exhibits a depth of personhood that not every rap artist does. They are real, tangible, vulnerable—and as a result, cherished.