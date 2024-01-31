9/10 Vape Shops Are Within Walking Distance of Schools, Australian Study Finds

Vapes are being sold primarily around schools and in socioeconomically disadvantaged areas, a new study has shown.

In an audit of vape stores in Western Australia, researchers found almost nine out of ten vape stores were within walking distance of schools.

The findings, published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health, identified 194 vape retailers in WA both online and on social media, and measured their distance from 1144 public, independent and Catholic schools.

The study found about one in three vape stores were within 500m of a school. 88 per cent of vape shops were within 1km of a school.

The researchers also found vape store density was almost seven times higher in socioeconomically disadvantaged suburbs when compared to wealthier areas.

The researchers from Notre Dame University Australia said they focused solely on dedicated, brick-and-mortar vape shops, therefore the findings underestimated the real number of vape outlets in the state, which would likely include convenience stores, supermarkets and grocery stores.

A previous audit of Perth’s vape stores in 2019 found there were 72 vape retailers across tobacconists, vape shops and smoke shops. This year’s audit found 159 – a 120 per cent increase in the number of dedicated vape retailers in the state since 2019.

Australia’s January 1 ban on the importation of disposable, single-use vapes and the complete ban of all vaping products are still waiting be backed by federal legislation.

Professor Lisa Wood, a senior author of the paper, told Guardian Australia the laws “can’t come soon enough”.

“Until the new round of reforms are passed, [vape stores] are continuing promoting and selling their product,” she said.

“Legislation is not being solely driven by government or public health community, it’s also parents saying enough is enough.”

Arielle Richards is the multimedia reporter at VICE Australia, follow her on Instagram and Twitter.