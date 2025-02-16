A Boy and His Dog: ‘The Legend of Baboo’ Is an Action-Adventure Game Flashing On My Radar

We spend a lot of time looking for new indie games to highlight. Obviously the big games are appreciated here. But putting people on to the latest in the indie world is way too much fun. So, today, I have a pretty awesome-looking title featured in an Xbox Partner Preview last year. The Legend of Baboo is a 3D Action-Adventure game in the tradition of Kameo: Elements of Power. I can even spot some God of War 2018 influence as well.

The game is developed by Permanent Way Entertainment and published by Midwest Games (more on them later). The Legend of Baboo focuses on Sepher, a young boy on a quest to save his loved ones with the help of his dog, Baboo. And if the trailer is any indication, the incredible, fluffy Baboo has reclassified the good boy scale. I know the question you’re all asking. A press release from Midwest Games confirms that, yes, you can pet the dog.

Videos by VICE

‘the legend of baboo’ wears its inspiration on its sleeves

Screenshot: Midwest Games

The game features Middle Eastern inspirations and fables carried throughout generations. We don’t get many (if any) games in this tradition, and I’m eager to experience the story just on that basis. It’s a reminder of what indie gaming can do and be for many people. This is an opportunity to continue to pass those stories down in a new medium and maybe push someone else to tell the stories of their people in creative ways.

Gameplay-wise, you do all the standard action-adventure things. Run, jump, climb, and fight through various environments in your quest to save Sepher’s family. The main back of the box tag though, needs to be the fact that you can ride Baboo. I have a feeling that the relationship between Sepher and Baboo is going to tug at your heart a bit. Let’s just take the over on tears dropped right now. The Legend of Baboo might be going for The Last Guardian vibes here.

Interestingly enough, both Sepher and Baboo have skill trees that you can upgrade so the titular dog won’t just be a sidekick along for the trip. Baboo looks to be here to deliver some smoke as well. I’m eager to see how the two characters will interact with each other in battle as well as puzzle solving.

MORE GAMES FROM UNEXPECTED PLACES, PLEASE

Screenshot: Midwest Games

I mentioned the publisher, Midwest Games, earlier, and I want to take this space to highlight them. They’ve been publishing games with the idea that “Great games can come from anywhere.” Midwest Games was formed by Ben Kvalo in 2023, who, like the company, is based out of Wisconsin. We connected on Linkedin based on our mutual point of origin. And outside of my disdain for the Packers, I’m always going to be on the lookout for anything coming out of my home state.

Over the last couple of years, Midwest Games has done a great job of highlighting indie game devs from the Midwest, as well as other places. And their efforts to turn the Midwest into a hub for game development have not gone unnoticed. They worked with the legend Larry Hryb, AKA Major Nelson, in a consulting capacity not too long ago. The Legend of Baboo represents the best of their mission statement, and I look forward to giving it a shot when it releases in 2025. You can wishlist it now on Steam.