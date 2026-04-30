A Classic 2001 PlayStation 1 RPG Is Getting Remastered for Nintendo Switch

25 years after its original launch on PlayStation 1, a popular installment in an iconic JRPG franchise may be arriving on the Nintendo Switch as a remaster.

Tales of Eternia Leak

The Tales of series has a long and complicated history, but it is a fan-favorite when it comes to Japanese action-RPGs. The latest leak related to a new project in the series involves a game that was originally known as Tales of Destiny II (not to be confused with the actual Tales of Destiny 2 from 2002) when it was released outside of Japan in the early 2000s.

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The leak, courtesy of Wario64, involves a new PEGI ratings listing for a remaster of the PS1/PSP game. The PEGI listing details that Tales of Eternia Remastered is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The rating does not go into great detail about any specific new features included in the remastered experience. At the moment, it seems like the listing has been removed or hidden from the PEGI search.

Here is the short description of the game from the rating listing:

“Role-playing game which follows the story of Reid and his friends, Farah and Keele, as they meet a mysterious girl named Meredy who speaks an unknown language. Their subsequent quest to discover her origins leads them across a dimensional boundary to an entirely different realm known as Celestia.”

If the leak is real, it seems like either a mistake or a big surprise that it would be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch console. The rating gave the game a PEGI 12 for depictions of non-realistic looking violence towards human and fantasy characters.

At this point, Bandai Namco has already remastered a handful of the Tales Of games across the last few years. It seems quite likely that Tales of Eternia Remastered will end up being confirmed sometime in the near future as the next remastered installment in the franchise.

Many fans of the Tales of RPG franchise had been holding out hope that 2005’s Tales of Abyss would be the next installment to get the remaster treatment, but it seems like that may not be the case. That said, Tales of Eternia Remastered has not been officially announced yet and plans could still change.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more retro gaming news and updates and to see if Tales of Eternia is officially revealed at any upcoming events or game showcases.

Tales of Eternia Remastered has not officially been announced and does not currently have a release window.