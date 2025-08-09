A Crypto Meme Coin Group Is Behind Those WNBA Sex Toy Stunts

A group of meme coin creators has claimed responsibility for launching green dildos onto the court during WNBA games. It’s a coordinated, misogynistic, and infantile act that “prank” that the group responsible claims is actually a protest.

All this comes to us from Meghan L. Hall of USA Today’s “For The Win” sports vertical. Hall found out that the minds behind the dildo tossing are a group who call themselves Green Dildo Coin, or DILDO, a crypto project birthed not just to be a bunch of a**holes who are intent on mocking the idea of women playing sports.

Allegedly, they aim to “save” the crypto space from the influencer-rich, scam-ridden quicksand it has become. They’re trying to save the crypto space from assholes just like them. The call is coming from inside the house!

To draw attention to their cause (and their coin), they’ve taken marketing: tossing branded, neon green dildos onto WNBA courts across the country. You don’t need a whole lot of deep psychological analysis here. They’re doing it because they are bad people. The reasons are stupid, don’t make sense, and it just seems like they despise women.

Since late July, there have been at least six incidents where a green dildo was hurled onto the court mid-game. The spokesperson for the coin, who goes by @Daldo_Raine (because the crypto space is just 4chan for rich people), claims the stunt is about disrupting the status quo, not disrespecting women’s sports. “

We didn’t do this because we dislike women’s sports,” he said. “Disruption happens in all sports.”

Their logic, as explained by Hall, is as stupid as you’d imagine: see, the green dildo is meant to mimic the green candle on a trading chart that symbolizes a rise in value. I reiterate: Sure. I’ll also add this: Okay, sure, buddy.

Despite the profound symbolism, some fans and players are surprisingly not buying it. WNBA coaches have blasted the campaign as “ridiculous” and “dangerous,” and multiple arrests have already been made, though the group claims those individuals weren’t affiliated.

Just common copycats, none of whom were brilliant enough to come up with the genius idea of throwing green dildos at WNBA players to raise the value of a crypto coin that has no intrinsic value and only feeds on hype because people in the crypto space don’t know how to create anything of true worth in this world.

The group insists it’s not a pump-and-dump scam, despite DILDO’s value jumping 309 percent in just a week and trading over $1.3 million in a single day. But meme coins exist in the liminal space between joke and pyramid scheme, so the line is blurry.