a-day-to-remember-surprise-releases-new-album

Florida rock band A Day to Remember has finally announced a brand new alum, Big Ole Album Vol. 1, their follow-up to 2021’s You’re Welcome. However, the pop-punk-core stalwarts are breaking industry standards and doing things a little differently this time around.

While Big Ole Album Vol. 1 won’t be available to stream until March 21, the album is currently available to order on vinyl and CD—as well as being stocked in record stores—and fans could have it in their hands “in three days,” according to frontman Jeremy McKinnon.

“In the past, updating people as we slowly put things together has left some fans feeling disappointed,” McKinnon shared while speaking to NME about ADTR’s approach to releasing their new album. “These days, people just are used to getting their content right when they hear about it.”

“It felt like it would be more exciting to say nothing and be like, ‘There it is!’ There’s no slow [rollout],” he continued, “what better way to get people’s attention? ‘Here’s the pre-order. By the way, it’s going to show up at your house in three days.’”

Notably, the band’s 2024 tour was titled The Least Anticipated Album Tour, which McKinnon says was tied into their album release plans a while ago. “People can’t stream it yet,” he said, “so we have this surprise, secret album which leans into our last tour name because people had no idea what we’re doing and what’s coming.”

Listen to A Day to Remember’s New Album

As the title implies, McKinnon also confirmed that there will be a follow-up to Big Ole Album Vol. 1 on the horizon. “Not only do we have this album, but there’s also a second one in the works,” the frontman explained. “We don’t have [Volume Two] completely finished, but that will be coming in the future.”

While anyone waiting for streaming still has more than a month to hear the whole album, A Day to Remember dropped two killer new singles on Tuesday: “Make It Make Sense” (very nu-metal coded) and “LeBron” (a whole house party in song form), which accompany their 2024 single “Feedback” and 2022’s “Miracle,” both also included on the new album.

Those interested in ordering a physical copy of Big Ole Album Vol. 1 can buy it from the band’s online merch store.

Click here to read McKinnon’s full NME interview.