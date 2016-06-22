How One Matchmaker Changed Online Dating for Women Everywhere

The story of Whitney Wolfe and Bumble starts with Tinder. She co-founded the dating app and widely popularized it on college campuses. But as a company—and a service—Tinder was largely a boys club. In 2014, Wolfe had a messy breakup with the start-up that ended with her filing a sexual harassment lawsuit, which was settled out of court.

A year later, Wolfe came back with Bumble, a dating app that puts women in control. Doing away with conventional dating stereotypes, and dozen of messages from men you’d never want to meet, Bumble only lets women start conversations with potential dates. But Wolfe says she’s not just an app creator—she’s starting a movement. She wants to encourage women to take charge and change the way we date.

In this episode of A Day With, host Michelle De Swarte travels to Austin, Texas to swipe right with Bumble creator Whitney Wolfe.

