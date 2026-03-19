A Famous Comedian Used to Live in the Creepy Apartment From ‘Annabelle’

The 2013 film The Conjuring introduced us to a sinister-looking doll named Annabelle, who we eventually learn is a conduit for a demonic spirit seeking to torment anyone who owns it. The following year, the porcelain antagonist became the focus of her own movie, appropriately titled Annabelle, which served as both a spin-off and prequel to The Conjuring. If you’ve seen the film, surely you remember the apartment in which much of it takes place, a creepy old place with a long, ominous hallway in the middle that provides the perfect backdrop for the events that transpire. The video below offers a pretty thorough overview, should you need it.

Play video

It may surprise you to learn that, before the eerie dwelling in question was scaring the crap out of moviegoers the world over, it was actually the place that Ellen DeGeneres once called home. “Interesting fact: The apartment in the movie was my first apartment that I moved to in L.A. That was the building I lived in, where they shot the movie,” DeGeneres revealed in an October 2014 episode of her TV show. “I was watching it going, ‘That looks familiar,’ and it was my building.” And in case you were wondering, the comedian also made it perfectly clear how she felt about her old apartment, telling the audience, “It was scary back then, too.”

Videos by VICE

Because she was such a big fan of the movie, the producers sent DeGeneres an Annabelle doll of her own as a thank you. Given her penchant for scaring people on her show over the years, it should seem fairly obvious by now that DeGeneres would, of course, utilize Annabelle for that very purpose. In a segment from that same episode, she proceeded to terrorize her executive producer, Andy Lassner, with the help of her new movie star companion. Take a look for yourself below.

Play video

But that wouldn’t be the last we’d see of Annabelle on DeGeneres’s show. A couple of days before Halloween that year, DeGeneres interviewed Jake Gyllenhaal and asked the actor why he appeared in so many dark movies. “I have this belief that, like, if you kind of go into the dark sometimes it can be illuminating,” he began to explain, just before a large man sporting a dress and an Annabelle mask jumped out of the box next to him and threw off his whole train of thought. “Oh my God, what the f–k,” he yelled, as he tried to process what just happened: