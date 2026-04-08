A Well-Known Comedian Was Supposed to Play Robin in ‘Batman Returns’ (and He Still Gets Residuals for It)

Following its 1989 release, Tim Burton’s Batman was an instant hit, grossing so well at the box office that it became one of the highest-grossing films of its time. As is usually the case in a situation like that, the movie’s success led to a sequel going quickly into production. By September 1991, principal photography began on Burton’s follow-up, Batman Returns, which included appearances from even more iconic characters from the Dark Knight universe. One person who was noticeably absent, however, was Batman’s sidekick, Robin, who was actually very close to being in the movie.

The role had officially been cast and, believe it or not, was set to be played by Marlon Wayans. The 19-year-old comedian would’ve been the second Black actor to play a major role in the Batman films, following Billy Dee Williams, who starred as Harvey Dent in the previous entry. Wayans had his wardrobe fitted and got paid for his time, but Burton ultimately decided that there were too many characters in the movie. Robin even made it far enough that an action figure was released, complete with a hi-top fade, though it ended up being repainted white due to Wayans’s departure.

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Burton was looking to cast Wayans in a third film as well, which eventually became Batman Forever. Although Burton served as a producer, Joel Schumacher stepped in to direct that film. According to Wayans, Schumacher had a different vision for the character and instead gave the part to Chris O’Donnell. A long list of others were considered before that, among them Leonardo DiCaprio, who said he wasn’t ready for a movie like that at that stage in his career. Wayans didn’t walk away empty-handed, though, because on top of his initial payment for his brief involvement with Batman Returns, he also apparently receives residual checks to this day.

Looking back, Wayans says losing the role was a blessing in disguise, and that he likely would’ve wasted his life away because he wouldn’t have known how to handle the success and money that came with making such a huge movie at that age. Furthermore, he believes that missing out on the opportunity put him on the path to creating things for himself. Years later, when asked if he was happy about not being in Batman Forever, Wayans told Gizmodo, “No, look—I get why they picked Chris O’Donnell, because it would be messed up to have Batman and you’ve got Robin, and his bulge is somewhat bigger than Batman’s. Batman would have a serious problem with that.”