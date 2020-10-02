Here Are All the People in Trumpworld Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

COVID-19 is tearing through Trumpworld.

Dozens of members of the president’s inner circle, as well as members of Congress and the press who’ve been close to the president in recent days, should be entering quarantine or isolation right now, since the president and the first lady announced they’d tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

Even a handful of positive COVID-19 cases can quickly shutter workplaces, schools, and events, thanks to guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that suggest anyone who has been in “close contact” with an infected person hole up for 14 days.

That includes those who come within six feet of a COVID-19 patient for a total of 15 minutes or more, according to the CDC. Even if people test negative or feel healthy — and several members of Trump’s Cabinet received negative test results Friday — the CDC notes they should still quarantine “since symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.”

And, after a person exhibits symptoms or receives a positive test, they should isolate for 10 days, so long as they’re no longer symptomatic and their fever has abated, according to CDC guidelines.

But Trump’s circle hasn’t exactly been compliant with public health recommendations in the past, and has held campaign rallies before maskless crowds and openly flouted social distancing guidelines.

Trump announced late Thursday, just days after the first presidential debate, that he and Melania Trump had already begun their quarantine and recovery process, since Hope Hicks, a senior adviser, had tested positive for the virus.

Trump reportedly knew of her positive test Thursday morning, continued with his normal schedule of events, including a New Jersey fundraiser, and then announced his own positive test results mere hours after he informed the public of Hicks’ illness, according to Bloomberg News. Some suspected he was already sick, Bloomberg reported. He’s currently experiencing mild symptoms, but was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday and has been given both an experimental antiviral cocktail and Remdesivir.

Melania Trump also currently has mild symptoms, she wrote on Twitter Friday.

Trump or Hicks could have interacted with any number of people—reporters, campaign staff, donors, supporters, legislators—while positive with COVID-19, although people are regularly tested in the West Wing. And those contacts, if unknowingly infected right now or failing to quarantine, could sicken even more people. The staff of the White House Executive Residence, who cook and clean for Trump, are reportedly feeling “nervous,” according to CNN.

Contact tracing for the president and first lady is already underway, according to Bloomberg News.

Here’s what we know about who’s tested positive, who’s tested negative, and who should be quarantined, per CDC guidelines:

POSITIVE

Senior White House Policy Adviser Stephen Miller

Miller announced he’d tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 6, adding he’d been working remotely for five days — about the time Hicks tested positive for the virus. He didn’t specify whether he was symptomatic. He was photographed boarding Marine One Oct. 1 with Hicks and Nicholas Luna, who have since tested positive, along with Dan Scavino and Jared Kushner, who have not tested positive.

White House Aide Nick Luna

Luna, the president’s “body man” and personal attendant, tested positive for COVID-19, according to Bloomberg News. It’s unclear when, exactly, he discovered he had the virus. Luna was in Cleveland for the first presidential debates and traveled to Minnesota on Air Force One

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany

The White House press secretary announced Monday that, after repeatedly testing negative for COVID-19 in recent days, she’d tested positive for the virus.

McEnany said she’s not experiencing symptoms and will soon begin the quarantine process. Describing herself as an “essential worker,” McEnany also said in a statement she didn’t know of Hicks’ diagnosis before briefing the press, unmasked, on Thursday.

No reporters have been listed by the White House Medical Unit as her “close contacts,” McEnany continued, although she took off her mask to briefly talk to reporters about President Trump’s medical condition Sunday.

McEnany was also present at the Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony announcing Barrett’s nomination.

Former White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway

Conway’s tested positive for COVID-19 — a fact that was first revealed on her teenage daughter’s TikTok account. Conway announced on Twitter Friday night that she had mild symptoms, including a “light cough,” but was otherwise feeling fine.

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.



As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020

Conway no longer works for the White House, but attended a Rose Garden ceremony announcing Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination last Saturday. She was photographed not wearing a mask. Several attendees of that event have since tested positive for the virus.

Senior Aide Hope Hicks

After traveling with the president to Tuesday’s presidential debates and campaign events in Minnesota earlier this week, Hicks reportedly felt unwell quarantined aboard Air Force One, according to Bloomberg News. Trump publicly revealed that she’d tested positive Thursday night, and told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that she wears “a lot of masks.”

Sen. Mike Lee

The Utah Republican announced Friday that he’d tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing allergy-like symptoms, and would be isolated for the next 10 days. As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he met with Barrett on Tuesday. A photo of that meeting shows he was unmasked and stood within a few feet of the Supreme Court nominee. He also attended the Rose Garden ceremony.

Sen. Thom Tillis

Tillis, who is also a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced he’d tested positive for COVID-19 later Friday, although he wasn’t displaying symptoms. He recommended on Twitter that anyone exposed to the virus self-isolate and get tested. Along with Lee, Tillis attended Barrett’s Rose Garden nomination announcement last weekend. Now that they’re both positive and likely isolating, it could complicate Barrett’s confirmation process.

Sen. Ron Johnson

The Wisconsin Republican’s office announced Saturday that he’d tested positive for the virus. He’s also not experiencing symptoms. His office explained he’d been exposed to COVID-19 earlier in September, prompting a 14-day quarantine period in which he repeatedly tested negative. Then, after returning to Washington Sept. 29, he was exposed to a positive individual again. It’s unclear when, or who that individual was.

Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins

Jenkins tested positive for COVID-19 after attending last week’s Rose Garden announcement. His symptoms are mild, according to CNN, and he was tested after he learned a colleague was positive for the virus. He was already in quarantine and had apologized to students earlier in the week for not wearing a mask during the SCOTUS announcement, according to CNN.

Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien

Stepien tested positive for the virus Friday night, according to Politico, and is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms. He traveled to Cleveland for Tuesday’s presidential debates, and rode aboard Air Force One with Trump and Hicks this past week.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

McDaniel tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Washington Post. She was last with Trump a week ago at a Sept. 25 fundraiser, but has been at home in Michigan since then. A family member had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Fox News, prompting her to be tested.

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie tweeted Saturday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition. — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

Christie was one of “five or six” people who helped the President prepare for Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland earlier this week. In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Christie said that he and the other debate preppers, which included Hicks and Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, were in a “small room” at the White House with the President without masks.

Later, he checked into the hospital.

Chris Christie, who tested positive for #coronavirus, says has been hospitalized "as a precautionary measure" due to his history of asthma https://t.co/TGRglhPAld — Sara Cook (@saraecook) October 3, 2020

Some Cleveland Debate Staff

The City of Cleveland said Friday that it was aware of 11 positive COVID-19 cases stemming from Tuesday’s presidential debate, primarily among out-of-state residents. Those sickened include people involved in pre-debate planning and set-up, the city said. The Cleveland Clinic later clarified that the people had never accessed the debate hall, and were either reporters or people who were organizing the logistics of the event, according to NBC News.

Some White House reporters

Three White House journalists have tested positive for COVID-19, according to CNN. At least two of the reporters had been at the White House last Saturday. A White House staffer who works with the press also tested positive, according to the Washington Post.

NEGATIVE

Vice President Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, both tested negative for the virus Friday and Saturday. Pence is set to resume campaigning while Trump recovers.

Pence’s staff is working separately from Trump’s staff out of an abundance of caution, an anonymous official told Reuters.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for coronavirus Saturday morning, an administration official confirmed. Pence is still planning to travel to Salt Lake on Monday as planned, the official said. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) October 3, 2020

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Mnuchin tested negative for the coronavirus Friday morning, according to White House spokeswoman Monica Crowley. The secretary has been at the forefront of negotiations for Capitol Hill’s pending coronavirus relief bill, meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows

Like Vice President Pence and others who are in close proximity with the president, Meadows is tested for the deadly coronavirus daily. On Friday, the chief of staff tested negative for COVID-19, according to CBS News. Meadows’ diagnosis comes as a relief to many in the White House, as the aide had met with both Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and Barrett on Wednesday.

On Friday, a maskless Meadows updated the D.C. press pool on the president’s condition outside the White House.

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Barrett, who is now tested daily, tested negative for the virus Friday, according to the Washington Post. She’s been at the White House this week, according to the New York Times, but was last with Trump on Saturday, when he officially announced her nomination. Tuesday, she met with Senator Mike Lee, who has since tested positive. Neither was wearing a mask or maintaining social distance, according to a photo from the event.

But she may not need to quarantine. She reportedly had COVID-19 in the summer, anonymous sources told the Washington Post. And if a person is exposed to COVID-19 up to three months after their initial diagnosis, they only need to be tested if they show symptoms, per CDC guidelines.

President Donald Trump’s family

Barron Trump, the president’s 14-year-old son, has tested negative for the virus, according to CNN.

Both Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, advisers to President Trump, also tested negative for the coronavirus, according to White House official Carolina Hurley. On Wednesday, Kushner was one of four White House officials—along with Stephen Miller, Dan Scavino, and Nicholas Luna—photographed with Hicks before boarding Marine One in D.C..

In a White House press release Friday afternoon that did not explicitly name Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump, Trump’s physician wrote the remainder of the first family was well and had tested negative for the virus.

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan

Jordan, who accompanied Trump on Air Force One to the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday, tested negative for COVID-19 Friday. During an interview with Fox and Friends anchors, the 56-year-old congressmen said that he wasn’t expecting a positive diagnosis as he had minor contact with the president and headed back to his home state after the debates separate from the rest of Trump’s closest aides.

Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino

Meadows said Friday that Scavino, Trump’s deputy chief of staff for communications, had tested negative for the virus. Scavino was one of four White House officials seen boarding Marine One without a mask Wednesday night along with Hicks.

Attorney General William Barr

Barr tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, a senior Department of Justice official told Fox News.

Defense Secretary Mike Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley

Esper received a negative COVID-19 test earlier this week, according to the Pentagon, and will be tested yet again Friday. Milley tested negative for the virus Friday morning.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris

Biden, who has wished the Trumps well in their recovery, tested negative for COVID-19 Friday. While he shared a maskless debate stage with Trump Tuesday night, an aide told CNN the two weren’t otherwise near one another. His wife, Jill Biden, also tested negative, according to a statement from the Bidens’ physician.

Trump said during the presidential debate that he wears masks “when needed,” and mocked the former vice president’s more regular mask-wearing habits. (Trump was unmasked Thursday, according to the Washington Post.) Biden noted that Trump’s own public health directors had recommended such compliant behavior. The moderator of that debate, Fox News’ Chris Wallace, said Trump’s family didn’t entirely comply with mask rules that night. That could’ve put them all at risk.

Sen. Harris tested negative for the virus Thursday, according to CNN.

Biden is set to keep his regular schedule, including a Michigan campaign event scheduled for Friday. A vice-presidential debate between Harris and Pence is still scheduled for Wednesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Though Pelosi may not have had direct contact with the president this week, the House Speaker did meet with Secretary Mnuchin, who has since tested negative. Erring on the side of caution, however, the Speaker told MSNBC Friday that she is currently awaiting the results of a coronavirus test. At the age of 80, Pelosi is third in the line of succession were both President Trump and Vice President Pence to become incapacitated.

Everyone at the Bedminster, New Jersey fundraiser

Trump attended a campaign event at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club Thursday and was in contact with dozens of people, including supporters, according to the Washington Post. The state’s governor, Phil Murphy, has since warned attendees to quarantine and get tested.

Donors who attended the event are reportedly panicked, according to CNBC.

They were sent an email late Friday morning advising them to seek medical attention if they experienced symptoms of COVID-19.

Most of the event took place outdoors, CNBC noted, and the Republican National Committee said Friday that attendees were kept 6 feet away from the president, tested for the virus, and screened for their temperature before they were admitted.

Minnesota politicians

The Trump campaign made several stops in Minnesota following the debate on Tuesday, including a campaign rally in the city of Duluth and a private event in Shorewood. The Duluth Fire Department says at least 3,000 people were in attendance for Wednesday’s rally. While it is not known how many people attended the closed door event, a source told WCCO Morning News that there was a blatant disregard for CDC recommendations, with some attendees embracing each other and singing karaoke.

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem confirmed to the AP that she attended the event but did not come in close contact with the president.

At least three Minnesota congressmen—U.S. Reps Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber, and Jim Hagedorn—traveled with the president on Air Force One and the presidential motorcade. Trump also held a private meeting with Minnesota senator Paul Gazelka and Congressmen Kurt Daudt and Jason Lewis, according to the Duluth Tribune.

All six men, including Hagedorn, who is battling stage four kidney cancer, have been tested and are currently awaiting their results.

Fox News stars

Fox News staff who were potentially exposed to the virus this past week will reportedly be tested for COVID-19 just to be safe, according to the New York Times. Wallace, the moderator for Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland, said he’ll get tested for the virus after speaking to his physician. He strongly urged people to wear masks.

Sean Hannity was also among the Fox News hosts and personalities who were present in Cleveland Tuesday, according to the Times, but the report didn’t make explicitly clear whether he’d be among those tested.