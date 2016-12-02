A Year of Lil Wayne: Hot Boys and Three 6 Done Cliqued Up, Whoadie

Day 74: “Hypnotize/Cash Money” – Tear the Club Up Thugs (Three 6 Mafia) feat. Hot Boys and Big Tymers, CrazyNDaLazDayz , 1999

Kyle: “Hot boys and Three 6 done cliqued up, whoadie,” says Turk, who recognizes a landmark moment when he sees one. The cross-section of Hypnotize Minds and Cash Money was and is significant: Back before Chance the Rapper and Macklemore were winning plaudits for supposedly turning the major label system on its head, a network of Southern rap labels including these two did the same thing with less visibility. Tear the Club Up Thugs—a Three 6 Mafia offshoot/supergroup that I don’t entirely understand the membership of but in the case of this song is just DJ Paul, Lord Infamous, and Juicy J—released one album, but on it was a collaboration reaching out to their counterpart supergroup at Cash Money. This is one for the history books!

That said, there’s nothing that will blow (or hypnotize) your mind here, as fun as this song is. Wayne contributes about six bars, although they’re in a great interchange with BG that ends with BG quipping, “They didn’t expect two snipers.” Still, part of what made labels like these great was that the music was never aiming to be something to everyone, like so many of today’s blockbuster releases. It was fine for a song to be awesome, full stop, for the fact that it existed to be event enough. So throw this on and party to it and don’t overthink it. My sense is it still make you turn the club upside down. Lawrence, you put this on my radar. What do you think?

Lawrence: I’m never not gonna take the chance to talk about anything associated with Three 6 Mafia, the most celebrated rap all-star team of my childhood.

Kyle: I have questions about this Satanic childhood of yours, but go on…

Lawrence: The allure of this song is its sheer existence. I didn’t hear this song when it first dropped. I assume I was about eight or so when it did. I snagged this when Three 6 Mafia was doing the rollout for their 2005, Grammy Award-winning album Most Known Unknowns. Those who know, know: Around that same time, the group released a tape called Most Known Hits with 17 gems on it, and this is the first track I went to. Before photos with artists kicking it with each other flooded their IGs, photos or any indication of friendship between different parties would typically stay unseen until an in-the-scene photographer published a book ten year later. The only proper thing to assume was that, if they weren’t on wax together, they didn’t fuck with each other. That’s what I’d been told when it came to Three 6 x Cash Money relations.

Thank God this wasn’t the case because this is one for the ages. Where else are you going to hear a tag team BG and Lil Wayne verse, followed by a back-and-forth between Lord Infamous (RIP) and Turk. Fat Birdman, like a legend, gives you a tally of how many gold teeth he and his signees have (he with 32, Juvenile with 4, and BG with 10). But truthfully, all contributions fall to Juvenile on here who passes up the opportunity to boast about his possessions to provide some on-the-ground journalism about the climate of his New Orleans neighborhood: “They stopped all that snorting, ’cause they couldn’t catch a drain / Now all them junkies stick a syringe in they veins / Pampers and Tampons on the ground by the dumpster / Wrapped up in the garbage can they found an innocent youngster.” Never forget how many bars Juvie had back then.