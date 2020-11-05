The project is an elegant way of reminding us that "facts are subjective, truth has become a suspicious notion, reality is a social construct and humans are intrinsically biased", as he writes in the introduction to his book.

For photographer Philippe Braquenier, the Flat Earthers’ visual quest is linked to the "cultural and political power” that images have on our society. In his series “ Earth Not a Globe ”, he has reproduced iconic images from the Flat Earth community in order to “question the act of seeing in the post-truth era”.

Most Flat Earthers are happy to simply conduct small visual experiments to prove their beliefs, while others are ready to go the extra mile. In February of 2020, Flat Earther “Mad” Mike Hughes died after launching himself into the sky in a homemade rocket whose parachutes failed to deploy. In 2017, he survived the same experiment, but didn’t see anything special – and for Flat Earthers, nothing is more important than seeing.

For centuries, we've known that Earth is a sphere. Flat Earthers , however, are not convinced. Since English author Samuel Rowbotham revived the flat Earth idea at the end of the 19th century, this small but vibrant community has been set on proving that our planet is actually as flat as a pancake.

VICE: When and why did you decide to find out more about Flat Earthers?

Philippe Braquenier: After Donald Trump was first elected, when the term "alternative fact" took off. I read articles about Flat Earthers and had a realisation: it's all about the use of images. During Trump’s inauguration, a Reuters photographer took a picture that seemed to show no one was attending the ceremony. Trump disputed the picture by saying that it was taken at a different time. Flat Earthers have a similar thought pattern. They compile photos and videos to prove their theories and reject everything that has been produced by institutions. For them, NASA’s photos are just 3D simulations.

What are the main beliefs in the Flat Earther community?

Most subscribe to the vision of Rowbotham. His theory was that the Earth is flat and surrounded by a wall of ice that holds in the water of the oceans. Others think that we live on an infinite plane, like a video game world that continues as we advance. Someone even came up with a theory that we live in a Pac-Man world: we arrive at one end and, without realising it, we are teleported to the other side of the world.