Say Hello to the First Font Inspired by a Filipino

The Philippine art scene is underrated, even to its own people. Few Filipinos will recognize National Artists’ names. Abdulmari Imao, a Filipino National Artist that few in the country recognize. This, despite being behind several Muslim-influenced motifs known to Filipinos such as the sarimanok (mythical bird), okir (geometric ornamental design), and naga (serpent).

Born to an impoverished family in Sulu, Imao earned his education by selling snacks, doing construction work, and working in the local pier as a stevedore. After a chance meeting with painter Tomas Bernardo in a traveling exhibit, he found support from then President Ramon Magsaysay’s personal aide, Jose Ma. Ansaldo, who financed his education in the University of the Philippines. Imao’s support from people of different faiths and his liberal education informed his broad range of work.

Though he is best known for his sculptures, that may soon change with the Imao Obra Typeface, a font hugely inspired by Imao’s sarimanok motif and designed by J. Walter Thompson and Ayala Museum. Imao Obra Typeface is a “homage to his ingenious works that pioneered a cultural shift in the industry,” according to a press release. The sarimanok, made from the words for garment and chicken in Maranao, is a mythical avian harbinger of good fortune. The font frequently uses the sarimanok’s features to form the letters in the typeface. The typeface comes in two different fonts, Imao Title and Imao Regular.

Imao’s imprint on Philippine culture may be underrated, but it certainly isn’t invisible. Obra Typeface may be the next iteration in introducing his work and by extension, the Mindanao-Islamic identity, to the world.

You can download Obra Typeface for free here.