Mechatronic Harmonies Proves Once Again that Data is Beautiful

Screencap via

It’s easy enough to see that Mechatronic Harmonies is eerie. With its dark color palate and technological themes, the project conjures up images of some sort of post-apocalyptic future. What’s not so easy to see, however, is that the haunting sounds and imagery are actually all made from data. Created for German manufacturing company Wittenstein by Milan-based creative, production and design studio abstract:groove, Mechatronic Harmonies is as entrancing a data visualization as you’ve ever seen. Get lost in the swirling designs and effectively creepy audio below.

Videos by VICE

Wittenstein – Mechatronic Harmonies from abstract groove on Vimeo.

Related:

Data Visualization Sculpture Shows Twitter Reactions To London

Blocking Your View: Data Visualization With Legos

Error-Ridden Data Visualizations Become Beautiful Accidental Art