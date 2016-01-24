VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Mechatronic Harmonies Proves Once Again that Data is Beautiful

By

Share:

Screencap via

It’s easy enough to see that Mechatronic Harmonies is eerie. With its dark color palate and technological themes, the project conjures up  images of some sort of post-apocalyptic future. What’s not so easy to see, however, is that the haunting sounds and imagery are actually all made from data. Created for German manufacturing company Wittenstein by Milan-based creative, production and design studio abstract:groove, Mechatronic Harmonies is as entrancing a data visualization as you’ve ever seen. Get lost in the swirling designs and effectively creepy audio below. 

Videos by VICE

Wittenstein – Mechatronic Harmonies from abstract groove on Vimeo.

Related: 

Data Visualization Sculpture Shows Twitter Reactions To London

Blocking Your View: Data Visualization With Legos

Error-Ridden Data Visualizations Become Beautiful Accidental Art

Tagged:
, , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE