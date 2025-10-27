Ace Frehley’s Private Funeral Was Held in New York With His Former KISS Bandmates in Attendance

Late rock icon Ace Frehley was laid to rest in a private funeral last week in New York City, and his former KISS bandmates were reportedly in attendance.

According to Blabbermouth, a memorial for Frehley was held on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at the Sinatra Memorial Home in Yonkers. The following day, a funeral service was held in the Bronx, the NYC borough where Frehley grew up. Tampa Bay Music News added that the ceremony was “private, by invitation only,” with about 75 of Frehley’s family, close friends, and peers from the music industry showing up to pay their final respects.

Videos by VICE

Among those in attendance were Frehley’s bandmates from the original KISS lineup, reunited one last time to pay their respects, with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss all reportedly present.

Gary Miller/Getty Images

SiriusXM host and longtime friend of Frehley, Eddie Trunk, attended both services and said that the legendary guitarist was buried “very close to where his parents were laid to rest, which were his wishes.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Freley had suffered a fall in September, which caused a brain bleed. After his condition did not improve over the next few weeks, his family made the difficult decision to take him off the life support ventilator. Just under 75 hours after life support was stopped, Frehley passed away.

Following Frehley’s death, his former Kiss bandmates Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons released a joint statement, paying tribute to the guitarist. “We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley,” they wrote. “He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique, and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world.”

One week after Frehley passed away, it was reported that the Morris County Medical Examiner, in New Jersey, had explained that no autopsy was performed on Frehley, but they had done a toxicology screening and external body examination. The rep also said that they won’t be able to finalize a cause of death until after the toxicology report is completed, which may take a few weeks.