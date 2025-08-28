Adam Copeland & Christian Cage To Team at AEW All Out

Following their reunion at AEW Forbidden Door, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will team up for a dream tag team match.

At Forbidden Door, the legendary tag duo fought Killswitch and Kip Sabian, two members of Cage’s former stable. They defeated the team, officially cementing their return as a tag team. FTR, meanwhile, battled The Hurt Syndicate and Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) for the AEW Tag Team Championships. The ending of the match was rather clunky with Cash Wheeler slipping on his way to break up a pin. Ultimately, the titles did change hands, and it was Brodido that walked away as champions.

Many suspected that FTR would walk into Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena as champions to set up a tag title defense. But, AEW has a way of throwing curveballs. While there aren’t titles on the line, the match is still moving forward.

Fans have been clamoring for a reunion between Copeland and Christian for years, and Copeland’s arrival to AEW put that plan into motion. Their match at Forbidden Door marked their first time tagging together in over a decade. Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood and Copeland are longtime friends outside of the ring, often training in the ring together.

“If you had told me five, six years ago, when me and the FTR guys would sit there and go ‘Yeah just imagine if,’ here we are,” Copeland told Sports Illustrated in January. “The three of us are legitimate friends. We spend birthdays together, our families are together. Our kids go to school together. We’ve all lived through this together. It was also one of the massive reasons for coming to AEW, those three guys. I’m at a stage where it’s just about, again, having fun. And trying to have these moments, and still finding a way to have these moments this many years in. That’s a gift.”



