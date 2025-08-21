WWE PLE’s Are Leaving Peacock Sooner Than Expected

Just last week WWE announced a new multi-year deal with ESPN to bring Premium Live Events to ESPN’s new DTC app starting in 2026. However, that’s going to take effect way sooner than expected.

Today WWE announced a new deal with NBCUniversal’s Peacock for streaming rights to Saturday Night’s Main Event. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the deal was brokered to keep SNME as a trade-off for PLE’s to leave the platform early. Reportedly, WWE fulfilled their contractual obligations early by making WrestleMania and SummerSlam two night events as well as the addition of Evolution and other shows.

WWE will stream Clash in Paris on August 31st on Peacock, the final PLE on the platform. John Cena vs. Logan Paul and Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship will headline the show.

WWE Moves to ESPN 6 Months Early

Beginning in September, WWE and ESPN will air Wrestlepalooza, going head-to-head with AEW All Out on September 20th. Wrestlepalooza takes place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This is the second trip to Indy in 2025. In January, the 2025 Royal Rumble which Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair won, took place at Lucas Oil Stadium. The name comes from a 1990s ECW pay-per-view. WWE are advertising their biggest stars—Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Punk, Cena, Rollins and Drew McIntyre—for the show.

ESPN’s new DTC service launches on Thursday, August 21st for $29.99 a month ($299.99 a year). It includes access to ESPN’s linear channels like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNews, and ESPN Deportes, among others.

There was initial confusion about how to stream WWE PLE’s for current ESPN subscribers. Those with Verizon Fios, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Charter and Fubo can stream at no additional cost.

