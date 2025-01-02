Adam Copeland, FKA Edge, Has a New AEW Ring Name and Fans Are Divided

Adam Copeland is officially no longer in AEW — at least by that name.

From now on, Copeland will go by “Cope,” or “Rated R Superstar Cope.” AEW unveiled the change on AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen. Copeland teamed with FTR against the two-thirds of the Trios Champions, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, and Death Riders member Wheeler Yuta. The group debuted at AEW Worlds End when Copeland returned from his fractured tibia.

The transition began when he was still TNT Champion, hosting the “Cope Open” segments. Ideally, anyone could challenge him for the title which produced shocking moments, like the return of Matt Cardona. In a prior interview with Renee Paquette, he explained that his goal was to eventually go by “Cope.” According to the wrestling veteran, it flows a lot better.

The change has left fans very divided. “Somebody in AEW needs to be the ‘that’s a terrible idea’ person. Edge/Adam Copeland now just going by Cope is an absolutely dreadful name change,” one Bluesky user wrote.

“While I don’t love the name COPE, there are two established Adams in the AEW main event scene. I get Adam Copeland being like, ‘nah, I’ll just be COPE,’” wrote another.

According to Dax Harwood, they wanted to get the gang together well before Copeland arrived in AEW. “This with Adam, I think it’s way different. Adam lives seven minutes from my house. His daughters are friends with my daughter,” Harwood told WrestleZone. “Me, Adam, and Cash have been friends for well over ten years. We have a wrestling school together.

We call and talk to each other every single day, and we’re very like-minded, even outside the business. But in wrestling, this was our first love, and I’ll never forget that, and I’m sure they won’t either. So we’re very, very like-minded inside the ring, inside the business, but also outside. So I know it’s going to be a hell of a ride.“