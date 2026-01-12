You Can Make Unlimited AI Images in Adobe Firefly (For the Next Few Days)

OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, has released its GPT Image 1.5 AI image generator as an integrated feature in Adobe Firefly, a family of AI-powered tools for creating personal projects (think small-scale rather than whole websites).

Or an “AI-powered creative space,” as Adobe calls it. Right now, you can generate as many AI images as you want without any usage caps, as long as you’re on one of Firefly’s paid Pro or Premium subscriptions.

The bad news is that the offer of unlimited image generations isn’t permanent. It doesn’t even last that long. You can take advantage of it through January 15, 2026, and then the usage caps go back on.

for a limited time Only…

Neither Adobe nor OpenAI has specified what the usage caps will be for Pro or Premium Firefly users after the unlimited usage period expires.

“With GPT Image 1.5, you can add, remove, or blend elements while preserving facial features and the overall integrity of the composition,” according to Adobe. “Like the ChatGPT image generator, GPT Image 1.5 in Firefly targets edits precisely, maintaining scene consistency across multiple iterations, so you can retouch portraits or edit complex scenes without starting over.”

Adobe says Firefly’s integration with GPT Image 1.5 removes the barrier of swapping between Firefly and a separate AI image generator tab, as is typical.

“Users can refine images in fewer steps with improved instruction-following and multi-turn edits….,” they write, “(and) create polished graphics with enhanced in-image text rendering. (It’s) designed to reduce back-and-forth and save time overall during the creative process.”

Among the types of projects Adobe envisions utilizing GPT Image 1.5 within Firefly are “presentations, resumes, social content, planning docs, or passion projects.”

You’ve got three days from now to give it a whirl, and you have to be one of Firefly’s paid users to get the unlimited usage.