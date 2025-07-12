AEW All In: Casino Gauntlet Winners Crowned

AEW All In got underway in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field on Saturday afternoon with a men’s Casino Gauntlet Match. Later in the show, a women’s Casino Gauntlet also took place.

The objective of the match is similar to WWE’s Royal Rumble in which there are timed entrants, however, they come out in random intervals. As opposed to the 30-Man and Woman Rumbles, the winner is crowned via pin fall or submission.

The men’s AEW All In casino match opened with MJF and Mark Briscoe, a Texas favorite who had a legendary feud with his late brother, Jay Briscoe, and FTR. Other entrants included Brody King, CMLL’s Mistico, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Bandido, and a returning Juice Robinson.

There were many nail-biting near-falls during the match, but ultimately, MJF pulled a fast one to win this year’s Gauntlet match. MJF now has a #1 Contender’s opportunity for the AEW World Championship. The title will be defended in the main event when the reigning champion, Jon Moxley, takes on Hangman Adam Page.

Athena Wins at AEW All In

Later in the show, the women put on one of the matches of the night. There were more surprises in the women’s AEW All In casino gauntlet than in the men’s. Syuri, Thunder Rosa, Alex Windsor, Kris Statlander, Julia Hart, Willow Nightingale, and Athena among the entrants in the match. The longest-reigning ROH Champion in history, Athena, won the match and will earn a title opportunity at a later date.



Should Mercedes Mone beat Toni Storm, this allows them to run back the Owen Hart Cup Tournament match. The feud is one of the most anticipated in women’s wrestling history, and it’s the perfect title feud for Mone. Will she continue her monumental belt collector gimmick or will Athena be the one to stop her in her tracks?

