AEW’s Kenny Omega Debuts New Entrance by ‘Final Fantasy’ Composer

AEW star Kenny Omega stepped back into a wrestling ring for the Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view. Put on by several companies — AEW, NJPW, ROH, STARDOM, and CMLL — Omega defeated Bullet Club War Dogs’ Gabe Kidd. As it was his first match in over a year, he debuted a new look and entrance for fans. Taking to social media ahead of the show, Omega announced his Final Fantasy-inspired entrance, which legendary composer Masayoshi Soken created.

“Before my return tomorrow, I want to announce that I’m debuting a new entrance at the Tokyo Dome,” Omega wrote. “A new song created by the amazing Final Fantasy 14 [and] 16 composer Masayoshi Soken, with vocals by Jason Miller and a special voice by the legendary Nobuo Uematsu.”

Videos by VICE

Kenny Omega’s Wrestle Dynasty War

While Omega won the match, it certainly didn’t come easily. Kidd insinuated Omega wouldn’t make it back to AEW, and he’s certainly not going back without a few bumps and bruises. They took each other to the limit and at one point Omega used some Bryan Danielson-style selling. Omega’s Diverticulitis diagnosis came last December and he’s been on the mend ever since. His surgery included the removal of several feet of his intestines, so many were holding their breath when he clutched his stomach.

“You’re probably wondering after that, what’s next? Kenny, are you back? What do you think? Yeah, I’m back. I’m back and you’re wondering what’s next? It’s time to take back everything I lost,” Omega said in an AEW exclusive. “It’s time to rebuild, it’s time to prove what I’ve proven time and time and time again. Not just this company — this entire business belongs to Kenny Omega.” Omega further explains that despite his absence he’s still aware of what’s been going on. AEW is filled with “frauds” and “wannabes.” They’re flashes in the pan; flavors of the month. But there is only one wrestling God, and that’s him.