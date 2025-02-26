After Monolith Productions Was Unceremoniously Shut Down, GOG Preserves and Offers Their Magnum Opus for Only $1

Shortly after the news of James Gunn chatting with other studios to produce more DC Comics games, Warner Brothers Games decided to unceremoniously shutter many studios. Alongside the highly anticipated Wonder Woman game being canceled, the closure of Monolith Productions was also included in this order. Thankfully, GOG has been working to preserve video games and keep them accessible for future generations, and F.E.A.R. Platinum Edition is being expedited into the preservation program. I’m glad that someone cares about keeping the hobby alive and well.

For A Buck, Everybody Should Own ‘F.E.A.R. PLATINUM EDITION’

Rather than waiting for a later date to preserve F.E.A.R., GOG sprung immediately into action. Any players who purchase this version of the game for $1 will also ensure that they receive the updated Preservation Copy for no additional cost.

Quoting a post on the official GOG X Page, they stated:

“F.E.A.R. Platinum – featuring the base game and both expansions – will be available as part of the GOG Preservation Program by next month.

Originally scheduled for a later timeframe, we’ve decided to accelerate this release to properly recognize Monolith’s contributions to gaming. At GOG, we believe in celebrating the creative minds that have shaped gaming history. Monolith Productions has given players some of the most unforgettable experiences, blending groundbreaking gameplay with rich storytelling.

To honor their legacy, we’re proud to announce that F.E.A.R. Platinum will be joining the GOG Preservation Program – and sooner than planned, with other Monolith icons to join eventually as well. And this is just the beginning.

Stay tuned, because tomorrow, we have even more news to share about the GOG Preservation Program!”

While Monolith has released plenty of other fantastic games, none can hold a candle to F.E.A.R., at least to me. I remember when I was younger, I bought a copy of this to play on my family PC. I had seen videos showcasing the “nail gun” and the awesome grenade effects, and I needed to experience this one for myself. Sadly, my PC at the time wasn’t able to play it, and I never got a chance to fully experience this one until years later when it came to Xbox 360. But even then, it still has a hold on my heart and my mind.