Which to Buy? AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods 4.

Apple, as much as it seems loath to compete against itself (like any sensible company), seems to end up doing just that when it comes to its earbuds, all known as various types of AirPods.

While you can’t really go wrong by buying any of them, there are differences that may sway you one way if you’re primarily concerned with the highest comfort and audio quality, or if your primary concern is cost.

They’re both white and look like those replaceable brush heads that belong on electric toothbrushes. They’ll both fall out of your ears if you’re too rambunctious on your morning runs, the treadmill, or do any exercises that have you lying down.

And they both have the Apple H2 chip. That important part of the sound quality remains the same. But the AirPods Pro 2’s silicone ear tips go a long way toward sealing the AirPods into the ear canal, reducing environmental noise and making sure that the audio being piped into your ears doesn’t leak out, as it does a bit from the AirPods 4 that doesn’t have them.

Now, it’s important to point out that there are two versions of the AirPods 4. While the only version of the AirPods Pro 2 has active noise cancellation (ANC), you can get the AirPods 4 without or with ANC. The only difference is $20.

My view is to spring for the ANC. Apple’s ANC is really incredible. Sure, earbuds will never be quite as quieting as a pair of over-the-ear headphones, but for all-day listening comfort on cross-country flights or when I only have room in my pocket for earbuds, the AirPods’ ANC does wonders to block out jet engine noise and subway clatter.

The AirPods 4 (without ANC) claim five hours of play time on a charge, plus another 25 hours from their charging case. The AirPods Pro 2 matches that by offering six hours on a charge, plus 24 hours from its charging case. But that’s with ANC on. Winner? AirPods Pro 2.

Oh, but wait. There are the AirPods 4 with ANC. If you’ve got ANC enabled, you’ll only get four hours of play time, plus 15 more hours for its charging case. So part of the up-charge you’re paying for the AirPods Pro 2 over the AirPods 4 (with ANC) is not just for the silicone ear tips, but the drastically increased battery life, too.

