AJ Lee Makes History at WWE Elimination Chamber

AJ Lee competed at her first Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event against WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. Taking place in Chicago, Illinois, her and her husband CM Punk’s home city, all the stars aligned tonight. She entered to a thunderous applause from the crowd,

Lynch has been in an ongoing feud with Lee since last fall. The champion and her husband, Seth Rollins, were provoking Punk and Lee until she finally had enough, making her highly anticipated return. Elimination Chamber is the final stop on the road to WrestleMania. In recent years, there haven’t really been any big surprises. However, tonight, that couldn’t be less true. Lee had the advantage in the early goings against the champion until Lynch used her heel tactics to gain the upper hand. She took out referee Jessika Carr using Lee’s body and tried everything she could to put the challenger away.

.@TheAJMendez has DONE IT! 🏆



She is the NEW Women's Intercontinental Champion! pic.twitter.com/G1zJHBF0dn — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2026

Lee, however, used Lynch’s tactics against her. She shoved her into the exposed turnbuckle and locked in a second Black Widow submission for the win. This marks Lee’s first championship in 11 years. When she was a full-time member of the WWE roster, the only women’s title was the WWE Divas Championship. She became synonymous with that title, becoming the second-longest-reigning champion behind Nikki Bella. This would make her the only woman thus far to hold both the Divas title and the IC belt.

In an interview with Michael Cole ahead of the match, Lee noted that she felt Lynch “chose” her by going after her husband, admitting that if it had been anyone else, she doesn’t believe she would’ve taken the challenge. “But I’ve got to say, if it had been almost anyone else, I don’t know if I would have taken that challenge. It’s the fact that Becky is this Mount Everest to me. She’ll say it too, she’s one of the best there is right now, and I want to prove I can exist and dominate in two generations.”

