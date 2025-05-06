Alamo Drafthouse Dropped a Killer ‘Jaws’ Popcorn Bucket

Can you believe it’s been just about 50 years since Steven Spielberg’s Jaws hit theaters? I can, because I wasn’t alive then, but it’s strange to think that the movie is just a few years younger than the Apollo 11 lunar lander that’s up there napping on the moon. Fifty years is a long time.

Alamo Drafthouse, the national chain of movie theaters that popularized (but didn’t invent) the dine-in movie theater, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Jaws with a bunch of new merch. And obviously this big shark head jumped out the most.

“While the shark is munching away on Amity Island tourists on screen, you can munch away on popcorn from the Jaws Popcorn Bucket,” reads the product description. “This shark-shaped bucket is a terrifyingly accurate likeness of the iconic great white, with jaws that hinge open to reveal your popcorn. If you’re brave enough, order this bucket while supplies last.”

It’s made out of plastic and rubber, a lot like the animatronic Jaws that gobbled up all those folks in the movie. Unlike man-killer Jaws, this one is only 11″ x 8″ x 6″. You know, about the size of a monster bucket of popcorn.

Just yank the lower jaw open and pour the popcorn in. From the product photos, it doesn’t look like it’s made to hold the entire bucket, so that means you’ll have to wash out a shark’s head every time after you watch a movie.

If that sounds weird to you, then you must’ve been napping for the past 10 years, because it may just be the sanest thing I’ve written in the last year.

just look at jaws’ agony of existence – credit: alamo drafthouse

The good news is that Alamo Drafthouse plans to start shipping them to customers on May 30, so those who’ve preordered them don’t have long to wait.

The bad news? The pre-orders sold out in just a few days after the bucket was announced. Despite the product description reading, “Availability is limited. Pre-order for a limited time only,” Alamo Drafthouse seems to be hinting that it’ll get more in, given that there’s a button to sign up for notifications for when they receive more Jaws-head buckets in stock.