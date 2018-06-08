Alex Ovechkin and the Caps Partied it Up in Las Vegas Last Night

There’s something particularly—how do I put this—”boozy” about hockey. It’s a game played way up north in the dead of winter, and that involves a lot of pain, and so a nice cold beer sounds like a good pairing, even if you’re just thinking about the sport.

Well, the Washington Capitals did plenty of drinking last night as they tore through Vegas, with Alex Ovechkin deservedly overhead-pressing the Stanley Cup for hours on end. The Caps’ 4-3 Game 5 victory over the Las Vegas Knights sealed their first Stanley Cup in the team’s 44-year existence. I suppose that if you’re going to win an away game to clinch a final series, it’s probably not a bad option for it to be in Vegas.

Videos by VICE

Things started out in the locker room to hilarious effect:

https://twitter.com/Capitals/status/1004951758169255936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cbssports.com%2Fnhl%2Fnews%2Fstanley-cup-final-2018-the-washington-capitals-locker-room-party-was-all-kinds-of-crazy%2F

And then the Caps kind of jumbled the order of “Remix to Ignition” because after the party, it was the hotel lobby:

https://twitter.com/dckerNBC4/status/1004996647791702016

And then after the lobby, it was the after party, which duh, had to take place in a nightclub bumping EDM:

And then the obligatory drink from the Cup:

Are you supposed to leave this cup empty for some reason? Anyway, it seems like Ovi and the boys had a grand old time. Their cup runneth over.