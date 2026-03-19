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All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Skins Revealed – Full List With HD Images

All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 skins have been revealed. See the full list with HD images from the latest Fortnite Showdown update.

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The full list of all Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 skins has now been revealed, and there are a lot more cosmetics than expected. The Fortnite Showdown update is officially live, giving players their first look at every new skin added in the CH7S2 update.

All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Skins Confirmed

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Skins
Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has added a total of 15 new skins in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2. A handful of these cosmetics are completely new characters, such as Squibbly and Dasha. While the others are returning favorites, such as Jules, Hope, and the Ice King.

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The Fortnite Showdown update also has a few new crossover collabs as well, including Looney Tunes mascot Bugs Bunny and Crimson Desert protagonist Kliff. For your convenience, here is the full list of all new skins in Fortnite Showdown.

Fortnite Roses & Ruins Set
Screenshot: Epic Games

Full Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Skin List (Battle Pass, Shop, Crew, and Collabs)

Battle Pass Skins

  • Bugs Bunny
  • Dasha
  • Elite Jules
  • Ice King
  • Lady Windfrost
  • Squibbly
  • The Foundation Reforged

Item Shop Skins

  • Rival Hope

Fortnite Crew Skin

  • Sakara

Cosmetic Set Skins

  • Aranza (Roses & Ruin Cosmetic Set)
  • Rosalind (Roses & Ruin Cosmetic Set)
  • Sanni (Rose & Ruin Set)
  • Barricade (Brutal Defender Cosmetic Set)

Collaboration Skins

  • Kliff (Crimson Desert Fortnite Collab Skin)

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Skins Revealed in HD

Full Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Skins List
Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

With Fortnite Showdown live, dataminers have now been able to extract in-game images of all Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 skins. And yes, this also includes new cosmetics not in the battle pass. For example, there are several cosmetics that are not yet released and will arrive in future item shop updates.

To give you a better look at what all these new CH7S2 cosmetics look like in-game, we are going to be posting HD images below that showcase every new skin added in the Fortnite Showdown update:

Dasha

Dasha Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Lady Windfrost

Lady Windfrost Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Rosalind

Rosalind Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Sanni

Sanni Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Elite Jules

Elite Jules Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Bugs Bunny

Bugs Bunny Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Rival Hope

Rival Hope Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Foundation Reforged 

The Foundation Reforged Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Order Reforged 

The Order Reforged Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Squibbly

Squibbly Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Ice King

Ice King Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Kliff

Kliff Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Aranza

Aranza Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Barricade

Barricade Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

New Fortnite Crew Skin for April Leaked Early

Sakara Fortnite Crew Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

The April Fortnite Crew skin was also leaked early in today’s update files, and it has revealed a new character called Sakara. Like previous cosmetics in the subscription service, she comes with multiple alternate styles.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 has now been released globally and will run until June 5, 2026. Over the next two months, Epic Games will continue to add additional new skins to the battle royale. However, these are the new cosmetics that are being added during the first launch month of Fortnite Showdown.

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