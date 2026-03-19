All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Skins Revealed – Full List With HD Images

The full list of all Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 skins has now been revealed, and there are a lot more cosmetics than expected. The Fortnite Showdown update is officially live, giving players their first look at every new skin added in the CH7S2 update.
All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Skins Confirmed
Epic Games has added a total of 15 new skins in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2. A handful of these cosmetics are completely new characters, such as Squibbly and Dasha. While the others are returning favorites, such as Jules, Hope, and the Ice King.
Videos by VICE
The Fortnite Showdown update also has a few new crossover collabs as well, including Looney Tunes mascot Bugs Bunny and Crimson Desert protagonist Kliff. For your convenience, here is the full list of all new skins in Fortnite Showdown.
Full Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Skin List (Battle Pass, Shop, Crew, and Collabs)
Battle Pass Skins
- Bugs Bunny
- Dasha
- Elite Jules
- Ice King
- Lady Windfrost
- Squibbly
- The Foundation Reforged
Item Shop Skins
- Rival Hope
Fortnite Crew Skin
- Sakara
Cosmetic Set Skins
- Aranza (Roses & Ruin Cosmetic Set)
- Rosalind (Roses & Ruin Cosmetic Set)
- Sanni (Rose & Ruin Set)
- Barricade (Brutal Defender Cosmetic Set)
Collaboration Skins
- Kliff (Crimson Desert Fortnite Collab Skin)
Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Skins Revealed in HD
With Fortnite Showdown live, dataminers have now been able to extract in-game images of all Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 skins. And yes, this also includes new cosmetics not in the battle pass. For example, there are several cosmetics that are not yet released and will arrive in future item shop updates.
To give you a better look at what all these new CH7S2 cosmetics look like in-game, we are going to be posting HD images below that showcase every new skin added in the Fortnite Showdown update:
Dasha
Lady Windfrost
Rosalind
Sanni
Elite Jules
Bugs Bunny
Rival Hope
The Foundation Reforged
The Order Reforged
Squibbly
Ice King
Kliff
Aranza
Barricade
New Fortnite Crew Skin for April Leaked Early
The April Fortnite Crew skin was also leaked early in today’s update files, and it has revealed a new character called Sakara. Like previous cosmetics in the subscription service, she comes with multiple alternate styles.
Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 has now been released globally and will run until June 5, 2026. Over the next two months, Epic Games will continue to add additional new skins to the battle royale. However, these are the new cosmetics that are being added during the first launch month of Fortnite Showdown.