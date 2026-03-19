All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Skins Revealed – Full List With HD Images

The full list of all Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 skins has now been revealed, and there are a lot more cosmetics than expected. The Fortnite Showdown update is officially live, giving players their first look at every new skin added in the CH7S2 update.

All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Skins Confirmed

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has added a total of 15 new skins in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2. A handful of these cosmetics are completely new characters, such as Squibbly and Dasha. While the others are returning favorites, such as Jules, Hope, and the Ice King.

Videos by VICE

The Fortnite Showdown update also has a few new crossover collabs as well, including Looney Tunes mascot Bugs Bunny and Crimson Desert protagonist Kliff. For your convenience, here is the full list of all new skins in Fortnite Showdown.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Full Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Skin List (Battle Pass, Shop, Crew, and Collabs)

Battle Pass Skins

Bugs Bunny



Dasha



Elite Jules



Ice King



Lady Windfrost



Squibbly



The Foundation Reforged



Item Shop Skins

Rival Hope



Fortnite Crew Skin

Sakara



Cosmetic Set Skins

Aranza (Roses & Ruin Cosmetic Set)



Rosalind (Roses & Ruin Cosmetic Set)



Sanni (Rose & Ruin Set)



Barricade (Brutal Defender Cosmetic Set)



Collaboration Skins

Kliff (Crimson Desert Fortnite Collab Skin)

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Skins Revealed in HD

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

With Fortnite Showdown live, dataminers have now been able to extract in-game images of all Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 skins. And yes, this also includes new cosmetics not in the battle pass. For example, there are several cosmetics that are not yet released and will arrive in future item shop updates.

To give you a better look at what all these new CH7S2 cosmetics look like in-game, we are going to be posting HD images below that showcase every new skin added in the Fortnite Showdown update:

Dasha

Screenshot: Epic Games

Lady Windfrost

Screenshot: Epic Games

Rosalind

Screenshot: Epic Games

Sanni

Screenshot: Epic Games

Elite Jules

Screenshot: Epic Games

Bugs Bunny

Screenshot: Epic Games

Rival Hope

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Foundation Reforged

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Order Reforged

Screenshot: Epic Games

Squibbly

Screenshot: Epic Games

Ice King

Screenshot: Epic Games

Kliff

Screenshot: Epic Games

Aranza

Screenshot: Epic Games

Barricade

Screenshot: Epic Games

New Fortnite Crew Skin for April Leaked Early

Screenshot: Epic Games

The April Fortnite Crew skin was also leaked early in today’s update files, and it has revealed a new character called Sakara. Like previous cosmetics in the subscription service, she comes with multiple alternate styles.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 has now been released globally and will run until June 5, 2026. Over the next two months, Epic Games will continue to add additional new skins to the battle royale. However, these are the new cosmetics that are being added during the first launch month of Fortnite Showdown.