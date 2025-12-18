All Fortnite Winterfest Cabin Presents Leaked – Every Free Reward Revealed

Fortnite Winterfest 2025 is finally here, and Epic Games has brought back the free gift unwrap feature. However, dataminers have already leaked all Fortnite Winterfest Cabin presents. Here is every free skin and cosmetic item you can get in this year’s Christmas-themed event.

Every Fortnite Winterfest Cabin Present Leaked

Screenshot: Epic Games

After servers came back up, dataminers have leaked the Winterfest 2025 free skins and items. According to HypeX, the Fortnite Winterfest Cabin will specifically have 16 presents that can be opened this year. This will include two free skins, as well as several Back Blings, Pickaxes, and Emotes.

Videos by VICE

Despite what rumors initially said, there reportedly will not be a free Harry Potter skin or cosmetic items. Similarly, the Snow Miku (Hatsune Miku) will be sold in the Winterfest Fortnite Item Shop.

Update: Epic Games has since confirmed all free gifts for this years event in an official blog post here. With that said, here is a full list of all the confirmed Winterfest 2025 Cabin presents:

Glacial Dummy (Skin)

(Skin) Cheeks (Skin)

(Skin) Winterfest Bow (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Festive Gwinny (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Festive Bat (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Bard’s Gem (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Glacial Groove (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Wrapped Axe (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Winterfest Letter (Glider)

(Glider) Fire-Born (Emote)

(Emote) No Sweat, Snowfish (Emote)

(Emote) Warm & Peely (Emote)

(Emote) Winterfest Gift (Emoji)

(Emoji) A Snowman! (Weapon Wrap)

(Weapon Wrap) Shadowstorm (Contrail)

(Contrail) Just A Holiday in Battlewood (Winterfest Jam Track)

All Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Presents Unwrapped — Which Gift Contains Each Item

Screenshot: Epic Games

If you are wondering which present has which item, you are in luck! Dataminer SpushFNBR has actually posted images that show us what is inside each of the Fortnite Cabin gifts for this year’s event, which we’ll post below:

Gift Collection 1:

Screenshot: Epic Games, SpushFNBR

Gift Collection 2:

Screenshot: Epic Games, SpushFNBR

Confirmed Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Free Skins

Screenshot: Epic Games

As mentioned earlier, it appears that we are not getting a free Harry Potter or Winter Hatsune Miku skin. According to dataminers, the free Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Skins instead include Cheeks and Glacial Dummy.

The two characters had previously been leaked in Epic Games skin surveys and concept art. However up until today, no one knew that they were going to be the two featured in the Winterfest 2025 cabin feature.

Where Is the Winterfest Cabin in Fortnite? (Release Time & How to Access It)

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Winterfest Cabin in Fortnite goes live at 6 AM PT, or 9 AM ET. So if you are wondering where the Cabin is, that is because it’s not live yet. Despite the game’s service maintenance being complete, the free gift unwrap releases a couple of hours later.

Basically, log in and play Fortnite on December 18, 2025, and the Winterfest Cabin will be available from your in-game menu. Simply enter the lodge, and you will be able to unwrap one free gift per day (or 24 hours).