Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Shop Dates Leaked: Sabrina Carpenter, Harry Potter Skins Release Dates Revealed

Epic Games has released the first Fortnite Winterfest 2025 trailer, and it confirms many previous leaks and rumors. However, dataminers also claim to have leaked the Winterfest 2025 shop dates, which include new Sabrina Carpenter, Harry Potter, Hatsune Miku, and Bleach skins.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Winterfest 2025 event officially goes live on Thursday, December 18, 2025. However, dataminers claim to have leaked the holiday-themed event’s Item Shop dates early on social media. Prolific leaker ShiinaBR shared the Winterfest 2025 collaboration dates in a post on X.

According to the dataminer, the first batch of Winterfest 2025 collaborations will include a new Santa-themed Sabrina Carpenter skin. The Fortnite Item Shop will also feature new Harry Potter and Bleach cosmetic items. Interestingly, Epic Games released an official Winterfest 2025 teaser, which features new artwork of the collabs.

Update: Epic Games has now released official marketing material that has confirmed several of the Winterfest shop dates. Below we will list each collaboration release date as well as rumored ones as well:

Screenshot: Epic Games

Harry Potter Skins: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Snow Miku (Hatsune Miku Skin): Friday, December 19, 2025

SpongeBob x Fortnite Collaboration: Friday, December 19, 2025

Bleach Skins: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Santa Sabrina Carpenter: Monday, December 22, 2025

Alpine Lexa & Chilly: Monday, December 22, 2025

Doc Brown & DeLorean Vehicle: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Epic Games Confirms Winter Sabrina Carpenter & Hatsune Miku Skins

Screenshot: Epic Games

As mentioned earlier, a new Fortnite Winterfest 2025 teaser trailer was released today by Epic Games. However, what is interesting is that the short clip actually gives us our first look at the Santa Sabrina Carpenter and Snow Miku skins. The trailer doesn’t feature the actual in-game models that will be used for the new cosmetics.

However, it does preview the design we can expect when the new winter-themed skins are officially announced and released. It doesn’t just stop there, though. Dataminer HypeX also revealed that we will be getting two new Jam Tracks for the Sabrina Carpenter and Hatsune Miku Winterfest 2025 collaborations, which we’ll list below:

Marasy Feat. Hatsune Miku – “Snowmix”: 500 V-Bucks

– “Snowmix”: 500 V-Bucks Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”: 500 V-Bucks

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @HypeX

Winterfest 2025 Leaked Collaboration Bundles

Screenshot: Epic Games

Dataminer SpushFNBR also claims to have revealed which items will come in the Harry Potter, Sabrina Carpenter, and Hatsune Miku bundles. According to the leaker, the Harry Potter x Fortnite crossover will reportedly have over 10 skins. Yeah, that sounds like a lot! They could be alternate styles, though we’ll have to wait and see.

Here are the rumored leaked collaboration bundles we know about so far:

Harry Potter x Fortnite 10 Skins 2 Back Blings 1 Pickaxe 1 Emote 1 Jam Track



Snow Miku x Fortnite 1 Skin 1 Back Bling 1 Emote 2 Jam Tracks



Santa Sabrina Carpenter 1 Skin 1 Back Bling



Screenshot: X @SpushFNBR

Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Gift Unwrap Feature Returns

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games also confirmed that the Fortnite Winterfest Gift Unwrap feature will return this year. In the teaser image is a logo that reads, “Unwrap free in-game presents.” This is interesting because leaks back in November claimed we would be getting a free Hatsune Miku and Harry Potter skin, but this is just a rumor.

And of course, it’s important to take all of this with a grain of salt. While datamine leaks are often accurate, nothing is confirmed until Epic Games announces it. For the latest info, I recommend checking out their news page. Finally, get ready for Winterfest 2025, as it launches tomorrow on December 18!