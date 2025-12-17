Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Shop Dates Leaked: Sabrina Carpenter, Harry Potter Skins Release Dates Revealed

Epic Games has released the first Fortnite Winterfest 2025 trailer, and it confirms many previous leaks and rumors. However, dataminers also claim to have leaked the Winterfest 2025 shop dates, which include new Sabrina Carpenter, Harry Potter, Hatsune Miku, and Bleach skins.
Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Skins Release Dates Leaked
The Fortnite Winterfest 2025 event officially goes live on Thursday, December 18, 2025. However, dataminers claim to have leaked the holiday-themed event’s Item Shop dates early on social media. Prolific leaker ShiinaBR shared the Winterfest 2025 collaboration dates in a post on X.
Videos by VICE
According to the dataminer, the first batch of Winterfest 2025 collaborations will include a new Santa-themed Sabrina Carpenter skin. The Fortnite Item Shop will also feature new Harry Potter and Bleach cosmetic items. Interestingly, Epic Games released an official Winterfest 2025 teaser, which features new artwork of the collabs.
Update: Epic Games has now released official marketing material that has confirmed several of the Winterfest shop dates. Below we will list each collaboration release date as well as rumored ones as well:
Leaked Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Shop Dates
- Harry Potter Skins: Thursday, December 18, 2025
- Snow Miku (Hatsune Miku Skin): Friday, December 19, 2025
- SpongeBob x Fortnite Collaboration: Friday, December 19, 2025
- Bleach Skins: Saturday, December 20, 2025
- Santa Sabrina Carpenter: Monday, December 22, 2025
- Alpine Lexa & Chilly: Monday, December 22, 2025
- Doc Brown & DeLorean Vehicle: Tuesday, December 23, 2025
Epic Games Confirms Winter Sabrina Carpenter & Hatsune Miku Skins
As mentioned earlier, a new Fortnite Winterfest 2025 teaser trailer was released today by Epic Games. However, what is interesting is that the short clip actually gives us our first look at the Santa Sabrina Carpenter and Snow Miku skins. The trailer doesn’t feature the actual in-game models that will be used for the new cosmetics.
However, it does preview the design we can expect when the new winter-themed skins are officially announced and released. It doesn’t just stop there, though. Dataminer HypeX also revealed that we will be getting two new Jam Tracks for the Sabrina Carpenter and Hatsune Miku Winterfest 2025 collaborations, which we’ll list below:
- Marasy Feat. Hatsune Miku – “Snowmix”: 500 V-Bucks
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”: 500 V-Bucks
Winterfest 2025 Leaked Collaboration Bundles
Dataminer SpushFNBR also claims to have revealed which items will come in the Harry Potter, Sabrina Carpenter, and Hatsune Miku bundles. According to the leaker, the Harry Potter x Fortnite crossover will reportedly have over 10 skins. Yeah, that sounds like a lot! They could be alternate styles, though we’ll have to wait and see.
Here are the rumored leaked collaboration bundles we know about so far:
- Harry Potter x Fortnite
- 10 Skins
- 2 Back Blings
- 1 Pickaxe
- 1 Emote
- 1 Jam Track
- Snow Miku x Fortnite
- 1 Skin
- 1 Back Bling
- 1 Emote
- 2 Jam Tracks
- Santa Sabrina Carpenter
- 1 Skin
- 1 Back Bling
Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Gift Unwrap Feature Returns
Epic Games also confirmed that the Fortnite Winterfest Gift Unwrap feature will return this year. In the teaser image is a logo that reads, “Unwrap free in-game presents.” This is interesting because leaks back in November claimed we would be getting a free Hatsune Miku and Harry Potter skin, but this is just a rumor.
And of course, it’s important to take all of this with a grain of salt. While datamine leaks are often accurate, nothing is confirmed until Epic Games announces it. For the latest info, I recommend checking out their news page. Finally, get ready for Winterfest 2025, as it launches tomorrow on December 18!