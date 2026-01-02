All Games Coming to GeForce NOW in January 2026

GeForce NOW capped off 2025 with with the addition of some major titles in December and the first update of 2026 is looking like another big one. The service is adding 14 titles to the cloud in January.

All Titles Coming to GeForce NOW in January 2026

Screenshot: Focus Entertainment

2025 brought GeForce RTX 5080 power to the GeForce NOW Ultimate membership tier, making the service an even more reliable option for PC gaming on a budget. Although the monthly subscription fee certainly adds up, this is a reliable option for gamers who don’t have the money, time, or tech know-how to construct and update their own gaming rig.

With support for features like DLSS 4 and 5K 120 fps streaming now in place for Ultimate members, it’s time for Nvidia to once again add a handful of new titles to the supported catalog.

Available this week:

My Winter Car (New release on Steam, Dec. 29)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (Xbox, available on Game Pass)

The Casting of Frank Stone (Xbox, available on Game Pass)

Eternights (Epic Games Store)

Warhammer 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 (Epic Games Store, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

Coming later this month:

StarRupture (New release on Steam, Jan. 6)

Pathologic 3 (New release on Steam, Jan. 9)

Quarantine Zone: The Last Check (New release on Steam, Jan. 12)

MIO: Memories in Orbit (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on Game Pass, Jan. 20)

Nova Roma (New release Steam, Jan. 22)

Guild Wars: Reforged (Steam)

Mon Bazou (Steam)

Supermarket Simulator (Xbox, available on Game Pass)

Tavern Keeper (Steam)

PC gamers who own the original Guild Wars should receive Guild Wars: Reforged as a free update.

MIO: Memories in Orbit and Nova Roma are leading off the January 2026 Game Pass additions, so it is quite exciting to see them featured on this list, as well. Other highlights include in the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Factorio making their way to the service.

How Does GeForce Now Work?

Screenshot: Nvidia

For gamers who are unfamiliar with GeForce NOW, this list might take a bit of explaining. GeForce NOW subscribers gain the ability to stream games to their devices from the GeForce NOW cloud.

A game being supported by GeForce NOW does not actually mean the player has access to play that game without an additional purchase. Subscribers still need to have access to the game either by purchasing it or through a linked Game Pass account.

CES 2026 is taking place later this week in Las Vegas, so PC gamers should keep a close eye on the news over the coming days to see if Nvidia makes any additional announcements regarding the GeForce NOW service.