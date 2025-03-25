‘Among Us’ and ‘Like a Dragon’ Clash in the Ultimate Crossover I Never Asked For, but Have Always Needed

Well, I guess it’s time for me to reinstall Among Us. Even if I don’t play it often, some crossovers are just too tempting for me to ignore. The ability to play as some of my favorite characters from Like a Dragon, all while being a sussy baka? That sounds like a dream come true. And it seems like someone at SEGA was thinking the same, as Like a Dragon officially makes its way into Among Us very soon. But we’ll need to act fast; Kiryu and the crew aren’t going to be around forever.

“I’m Such a Mess, I’m Lost, I’m ‘Among Us’ Now”

Among Us has been on a bit of a hot streak lately. First, we got news that a 3D version of the popular social deduction game was on the way. And from what we played? It’s pretty spectacular and a great companion piece to the base game. But now that we’ve got a Like a Dragon crossover coming to the standard edition of Among Us? I may not have a reason to jump into the 3D version. Oh yeah, besides proximity chat. I hope that comes to the base game, especially now that I can run around as Majima.

Among Us x Yakuza Like a Dragon collaboration available March 26 to June 24 www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3W1… — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-03-25T14:06:55.518Z Post by @Wario64 on BlueSky

It still feels incredibly surreal typing this out, but the Like a Dragon x Among Us collaboration is going to bring several familiar faces to the game, including;

Majima

Ichiban

Kiryu

Saejima

Zhao

There’s a chance we may see even more of them down the line, but the crossover art at least reveals that these characters will be available. There’s a smorgasbord of characters available in the Like a Dragon franchise that would work, but the addition of multiple Majimas seems incredibly fitting. I can vibe with the Pirate fit hard.

Oh, and we can’t forget Nancy, either. It seems that the beloved crayfish will be available as a pet while the Like a Dragon crossover is live. Running from March 26 until June 24, that gives us plenty of time to pick and choose which character is going to be our main crewmate. Please, for all that is holy, give us “24-hour Cinderella” in Among Us somehow, beyond just the outfit. I may be slightly biased toward that song, just like Horii-san is.