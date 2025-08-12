An Ancient Indian Seashell Trick Could Help You Stop Snoring and Sleep Better

What if instead of strapping a CPAP machine to your face to sleep, you could just blow into a conch shell?

Roughly 54 million adults in the U.S. have obstructive sleep apnea, the sort of sleep disorder that replaces peaceful rest with half-conscious gasps, snoring, and a side of dangerous health risks like heart problems, high blood pressure, and diabetes. The usual fix, a CPAP machine, works—but good luck trying to sleep with it attached to your face while it hums beside you.

Dr. Krishna K. Sharma of Jaipur’s Eternal Heart Care Centre wondered if a centuries-old Indian breathing ritual could offer relief. Shankh blowing, which involves exhaling through a conch shell, is a yogic practice passed down through generations. When Sharma heard patients say they felt more alert after doing it regularly, he took those anecdotes into the lab to see if the claims could actually hold up.

In a controlled trial, Sharma recruited 30 people between 19 and 65 with moderate sleep apnea. Half of the sleep strugglers learned how to blow into a conch shell for at least 15 minutes a day, five days a week. The other half stuck to deep breathing exercises. Six months later, results were in—and the conch group outperformed.

They reported 34 percent less daytime sleepiness and averaged four to five fewer apnea episodes per hour. Their nighttime blood oxygen levels were noticeably higher, too. Sharma says these results, published in ERJ Open Research, suggest the technique strengthens the upper airway muscles that tend to collapse in sleep apnea—possibly helped by the shell’s spiral boosting airflow resistance.

To be clear, this is not a replacement for weight loss, positional therapy, or dental devices, and experts like Dr. Sophia Schiza call it “intriguing” but emphasize the need for larger, more rigorous studies before it could be widely recommended.

Still, imagine trading a noisy, one-size-fits-all machine for a simple conch shell—portable, affordable, and ancient by design.

If blowing through a shell every day helps you finally breathe easier at night, sleep more soundly, and wake up feeling more like yourself again—that’s not spiritual fluff. That could be good, practical medicine with a side of cultural heritage worth preserving and passing on.