An Official Cyberpunk Trading Card Game Has Been Announced

CD Projekt Red has officially announced a brand-new physical Trading Card Game for the Cyberpunk franchise. As seen in a new hype trailer, the game will feature custom artwork on the cards, with copies featuring characters from both the Cyberpunk: 2077 game and the Cyberpunk Edgerunners animated show.

This is an exciting new step for the Cyberpunk franchise, connecting both collectible card game enthusiasts and dedicated fans of the IP through their love of the world, environment, and characters.

Videos by VICE

A New TCG Is Being Developed For the Cyberpunk Franchise, Here’s What We Know

The upcoming Cyberpunk TCG is being crafted by CD Projekt Red in collaboration with WierdCo, a fresher face in the Trading Card Game scene. According to creators, these teams are working very closely together to ensure that the game perfectly captures the mood, tone, and aesthetic of Cyberpunk that fans have come to adore.

“In Cyberpunk Trading Card Game, you’ll put together the ultimate edgerunner crew with characters from across the franchise, pitting them against your opponent as you fight to become a Night City legend. Featuring stunning, custom artwork, Cyberpunk TCG is designed for trading card players, avid collectors, and fans of the Cyberpunk franchise alike.”

To help bring their vision to life as something that stands out in the TCG field, the Cyberpunk TCG is set to feature beautiful custom-made artworks. Apparently, the commissioned artists involved in the project include those both internal to CDPR and the wider community.

Of course, these artworks won’t be just featuring anyone, too. Fans will be able to spot familiar faces of their favorite characters both from the Cyberpunk 2077 game and the animated Edgerunners series. Take a look at some of the work-in-progress card samples below, as shown in the teaser trailer.

Characters who have been confirmed as collectible cards so far include Judy, V, Panam, Adam, Johnny, Smasher, and more. These characters have been confirmed in an interview with IGN. Here’s what was said regarding the art direction:

“We have worked with CD Projekt Red very closely since the beginning of development. They have been the ideal partner; you may even see the same amazing artists who worked on Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and more as featured artists in Cyberpunk TCG! Every part of the TCG has the impeccable RED touch, ensuring this is a completely authentic Cyberpunk experience.”

How dOES Cyberpunk tcg worK & when will it release?

Play video

As for how the Cyberpunk TCG will actually function, these details are yet to be revealed. The crowdfunding campaign for Cyberpunk TCG will officially launch via Kickstarter in 2026.

While it may be a frustrating wait until more details are uncovered, fans who are eager to watch development and become invested in this product have an opportunity to earn some goodies. By signing up now to the official mailing list via LaunchOracle.com, fans can receive a free special promo card featuring Lucy.