Anderson .Paak Says He Had to Beg Dr. Dre to Appear at 2022 Super Bowl

Any artist would kill to perform at the Super Bowl. It’s one of the highest achievements you could have, to perform on the biggest stage of them all. Even if you’re just a feature or a small role in the larger play at work, it means the world to perform for that many people. Consequently, Anderson .Paak was willing to do anything to secure his spot somehow, even if he had to beg to do so.

Recently, .Paak went on Drink Champs, where he details playing a role during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Dr. Dre headlined the affair, tapping a bunch of guests that played a significant role in his career. That all-star lineup of performers include Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent. Even if he wasn’t going to be playing his own jams or assisting Dre as a feature, .Paak wasn’t going to let such a monumental occasion pass him by either.

Anderson .Paak Goes to Desperate Measures to Perform at Super Bowl

“They had already dropped a flyer for the Super Bowl. I was not on that shit,” .Paak recalls. “I hit Dre direct. ‘Dre, what the f**k? Let me get on that joint. Let me play drums, something. I gotta get in there some way. … He said, ‘Hey, it’s all good.’”

To avoid being too heavy handed in desperation, Anderson .Paak jested his way through, chucking his face on a flyer as a joke. “I’m going just take a few liberties. I’m going just throw myself on there,” he adds. “And I showed it to [Dre]. He started cracking up. He was like, ‘Make sure they know it’s a joke.’”

Evidently, his sense of humor paid off. .Paak plays the drums during Eminem’s performance of “Lose Yourself.” Now that it’s all said and done, he simply marvels at how such an elaborate setup worked out. “The way they orchestrated it, it went off without a hitch. That was a big moment for sure,” Anderson .Paak says. “I was like, ‘Should I smile?’ I couldn’t help it. And I’m like, ‘I’m going to be straight-faced.’ And then, as you can see, I had the biggest fucking smile the whole time. I tried. I was hyped.”