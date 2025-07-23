‘Finally. Someone Had the Balls To Say It’: DJ Quik Cosigns Take That Dr. Dre Gets the Credit He Deserves

When people discuss West Coast hip-hop, people typically tend to go to Dr. Dre. It makes sense; The Chronic is easily one of the definitive albums in the genre, cementing the ‘golden age’ alongside records like Illmatic and Enter The Wu-Tang: (36 Chambers). This extends to an album like 2001 as well. Iconic hits like “Still D.R.E.,” “Xxplosive,” and “Forgot About Dre” still echo out of car speakers and get spins from throwback playlists today. However, this also misses another fundamental player in the West Coast rap scene: DJ Quik.

His influence in bringing g-funk to life can oftentimes go unnoticed. Admittedly, Dr. Dre would often rest his laurels on older funk and soul records to bring his records to life. This doesn’t completely discredit records like The Chronic because the songs are still incredible and don’t assure perfect songs. Still, Quik was a craftsman, an architect that beautifully built what Los Angeles looks and sounds like. Safe & Sound, Quik is The Name, Way 2 Fonky, and Rhythm-Al-Ism is one of the greatest runs in hip-hop history.

Videos by VICE

There can be a bit of resentment accordingly. That’s what sparks the issues between the two to this day.

DJ Quik Takes a Slight Shot At Dr Dre After Responding to a Fan

Recently, a person on Threads posted their opinion on the hotly contested debate between the two producer/rappers. In picking between the Compton, California artists, they lean away from the N.W.A. artist. “DJ Quik is actually who everyone thinks Dr. Dre is,” they write. Immediately, the “Pitch in Ona Party” responded in catharsis that someone appreciated him. “Finally. Someone had the balls to say it,” he replies.

DJ Quik reacts and agrees with a fan who says he’s the legendary producer everyone thinks Dr. Dre is. pic.twitter.com/A6yeMKx29x — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 22, 2025

This isn’t the first time he’s opened up about this either. Back in 2022, he laments that he’s not in the same conversations as his “big brother.” “I know it’s early. But I deserve to be where Dre is,” Quik writes. “I don’t think it’s fair, but I understand why. I’ve never had a machine behind me that always hurt my friends more than it did me. My friends have come to me in confidentiality to say ‘Do your music like you want to. Just be DJ Quik! People love that sh*t!’”

“This doesn’t need to be on a podcast,” he adds. “Because you have fire starters, who want to spin everything to get more ratings. But the truth is: I love Dr. Dre, like a big brother, one I never had. It pains me when people pit us against each other.”

