Andrade El Idolo Returns on ‘AEW Dynamite’

Andrade El Idolo is officially back in AEW. In September, he departed WWE, and swiftly showed back up in AEW. The only problem? Due to his contract with WWE, he had a lengthy non-compete clause. This put his wrestling plans on hold, but now that he’s sorted the situation out, he’s back in AEW for good.

Upon his return in October, he confronted former AEW Men’s World Champion Kenny Omega. In doing so, he aligned with the Don Callis Family.

Andrade El Idolo returns after contract drama

On AEW Dynamite tonight, The Young Bucks and Jack Perry teamed against The Demand (Ricochet and GOA) which resulted in chaos. Post-match, the lights went out and Andrade was standing masked in the ring. He unmasked to reveal his identity and his signing was confirmed by Tony Khan thereafter.

He’s not the only new signing — Jake Doyle (formerly Jake Something) also debuted on AEW Dynamite. He and Mark Davis attacked the Bucks and Perry but JetSpeed came to their aid.

Andrade was originally with AEW for two years, departing at the end of 2022 to return to WWE. He debuted in the men’s Royal Rumble and had a fairly consistent role.

He previously explained the reason for his exit, citing misunderstanding about the Wellness policy and his divorce from his ex-wife, Charlotte Flair.



“… I had a warning call because many medicines and supplements that in Mexico can be consumed but not there [the United States],” he told Azteca Deportes. “We have certain restrictions on recipes that we cannot consume as athletes because of doping and things like that. I was also a little annoyed.”

He went on to say that when he had to obtain a new legal representative, they weren’t aware of the 12 month clause embedded in his contract. He claimed he was in negotiations to get it down to three months.

