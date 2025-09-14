Andrade Exits WWE One Year After His Return: Report

Andrade is no longer a member of the WWE roster.

After Internet sleuths noticed Andrade had been moved to the Alumni section of the WWE website—typically indicating a release—Fightful Select confirmed the news. Andrade returned to WWE in 2024 in the men’s Royal Rumble.

Upon his return to WWE he teamed with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 40. By all accounts, it appeared this run with the company might turn out differently. He won the Speed Championship, wrestled in two Money in the Bank ladder matches and had a remarkable best-of-seven series with Carmelo Hayes on WWE SmackDown.

Most recently, he was teaming with Rey Fenix. The team was short-lived but they were picking up steam. All signs pointed to them becoming Tag Team Champions at some point. His final WWE match took place at this year’s SummerSlam.

According to The Takedown at SI, the release was not a mutual one. Allegedly, Andrade had not shown up for TV tapings for a month. From 2015 until 2018 he was a member of the NXT roster, becoming NXT Champion at one point. Upon his call up, he remained with the company through 2021 when he requested his release.

He had a rocky journey in AEW due to injuries and backstage issues. However, Fightful reports that a return might not be out of the realm of possibility. According to AEW sources, though his run ended less than favorably, the door’s not closed.

Andrade isn’t the first wrestler to part ways with WWE in 2025. There have been several rounds of cuts, which have included everyone from Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Karrion Kross and Scarlett to R-Truth. Of course, WWE quickly amended the firing of Killings after intense backlash over the decision.

Stay tuned to VICE for updates on Andrade’s WWE departure.