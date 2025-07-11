The Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger Hit Its Lowest-Ever Price for Prime Day

I like Anker’s peripherals. Android phones, iPhones, Windows desktops, MacBooks—you name it, and I’ve probably hooked something up to it through an Anker cable or charged it through an Anker charger.

I’ve given them more than a few of their devices on torture tests, from off-road motorcycle trips to weeklong hikes to doing that digital nomad thing for a couple of years, and I’ve yet to be let down by their durability and quality.

Videos by VICE

The beauty of Anker’s 3-in-1 charger is that you can charge AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone all at the same time, and it’s smaller than a typical computer mouse.

Anker: freeing up those wall sockets

It’s no big deal to plug a USB-C cable into a single iPad or iPhone to charge it. That changes when you have several devices that all need recharging at the same time. I like to think of that sequence of juggling multiple power adapters as wall Tetris.

Anker’s 3-in-1 charger frees you from having to find two wall outlets for the otherwise required three electrical sockets, and being a MagSafe device means not having to have a bunch of loose charging cables hanging from it like braided wire spaghetti, except for that one that plugs the charger itself into the wall outlet.

For the iPhone and Apple Watch, you can adjust the angle at which the Anker holds them so that you can still view notifications that arrive while charging, or tap the screen to wake it up. The iPhone attaches (magnetically, of course) both horizontally and vertically.

Included with the Anker is a 40W USB-C wall charger that plugs into the 3-in-1 stand, so you don’t have to provide your own. And if you just need to zip out the door to the café with a single, easy-to-carry charger, you can detach it and leave the 3-in-1 part at home.

These days, it feels like everything in my home needs constant recharging. My Roku remote, my electric toothbrush, my beard trimmer. It all can be overwhelming. Anything to reduce the clutter of chargers and wires is welcome to me.