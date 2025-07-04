Been Waiting on a Discount to Watch All Those Apple TV Shows? Boom. Wish Granted.

I’ve got a bad habit of listening to people recommend to me the same hit, water cooler TV shows and then not watching them out of… spite? Stubbornness? I don’t know what it is, but I held out on Apple Studios’ Severance for too long. Perhaps you’re the same way? Or maybe you’ve been sleeping on the other gotta-watch TV shows on Apple TV+.

Normally $10 per month and loath to hand out discounts, this year’s now-defunct springtime deal notwithstanding, Apple TV+’s monthly subscription price drops from $10 per month to $5 per month for the first two months.

You’ve just got to sign up through Prime Video.

three shows worth binging… at least once

Severance

It’d be a tempting offer, right? “Sever” your workday consciousness from your personal self so that checking into the slog of work every day wouldn’t seep into your awareness when you were home at night or out on the weekends.

Only it doesn’t work out well for the people involved. There wouldn’t be a show if it did, right? Severance debuted its second season on January 17. I gobbled this show right up. If you’re tired of hearing everyone rave about this show while you know nothing about it, it’s time to catch up.

Slow Horses

History favors the winner, but cinema loves an underdog. The characters of this British spy thriller are fuck-ups who, for one reason or another, haven’t been fired from their jobs at the U.K.’s MI5 intelligence service. Instead they spend their days in eternal detention at Slough House, headed by Gary Oldman’s character, Jackson Lamb.

The acting in this series is fantastic. You can always tell when a show or movie has nailed casting because you couldn’t imagine anyone else in that role. It’s that way with every single person in all four seasons. Season five premieres on September 24.

Masters of the Air

Executive producers Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg reunite for a third mini-series set on the front lines of World War Two, after striking gold twice with HBO’s Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Masters of the Air tells the tale of the American bomber crews who took to the skies over Germany when the Allies didn’t have fighter planes with enough range to escort them all the way to Germany. They were sitting ducks for German fighters, and the mortality rates reflected that. It’s more uneven than its predecessor miniseries, but it’s a thrilling watch.

The Apple TV 4K streaming box also got a rare sale (albeit a small one) in recent days. You don’t need an Apple TV box to watch Apple TV+, though. Any streaming device or TV’s built-in streaming platform will work for watching Apple TV+.