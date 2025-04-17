You’ve Got a Week Left to Snag an Apple TV+ Subscription (for the Cost of a Taco)

Three dollars won’t get you much these days. Maybe some cut-rate shares on our crashing stock market, but even a feathery-thin T-shirt from Shein made from tissue paper and holograms looks set to skyrocket in price.

But $3 will get you a month of Apple TV+. And another, and another. After three months, it gives out and reverts to the usual $10 per month. But three months (at $3 each) is plenty of time to binge through all of Apple TV+’s best shows, including Severance, Slow Horses, For All Mankind, Masters of the Air, and Ted Lasso.

why Sign Up for Apple TV now?

Apple itself hasn’t said much about its deal beyond flashing the message that it exists and, hey, won’t you pretty, pretty please subscribe? Love, Apple.

Well, not in those words, but Apple is giving off a bit of a desperation vibe, in light of all the public hand-wringing about its streaming service’s lukewarm performance. It’s struggled to match Netflix’s and HBO Max’s original productions, in particular, although it’s racked up a string of hits lately with season two of Severance, the Spielberg/Hanks/Goetzman co-production of the miniseries Masters of the Air, and Ted Lasso.

severance season two is now live – credit: apple

Apple TV+ has a little less than half of the number of Netflix’s or Prime Video’s subscribers, not exactly surprisingly given that the former became almost a synonym for streaming television in the way that Uber became a synonym for hailing a ride, or the latter’s packaging with an omnipresent mega-retailer.

Apple TV+’s subscriber base is surprisingly close to Hulu’s, though, which is surprising given all the news this year about Apple’s angst over the high costs of Apple TV+’s television and movie production, totaling a reported $20 billion they’ve sunk into Apple TV+ over the past five years, according to Ars Technica.

Whatever Apple’s reasons for discounting Apple TV+, a move they’ve stubbornly resisted for years, you can pack a lot of streaming in over three months, and it’ll only cost you $9 by the end. Even if you’re not sure you want to stick with Apple TV+ for long, it’s a cheap way to binge-watch and cancel. You’ve just got to be quick, because this deal ends on April 24.