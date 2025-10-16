VICE
Apple Chopped the + From Apple TV+

Apple’s renaming of its streaming service pares down the name but collides with an existing product.

Such a new, quiet rebranding that even Apple's website still mostly says Apple TV+. Photo: Apple
Call it the era of the austere. Earlier this year, it was HBO’s turn when they blessedly ditched the “Max” from their streaming service, HBO Max. Now Apple is doing a little pruning of its own, although it had less to trim.

Apple TV+ is losing its +, and will henceforth be known as Apple TV. Which, yeah, if you’re thinking that sounds awfully familiar, you’re right. There’s already a thing called the Apple TV. Now there are two completely different Apple products called Apple TV, one a piece of hardware and the other a service.

Confused? Well, yeah. Blame that one on Apple.

potential confusion

Apple TV already exists. Well, sort of. Mostly. It’s called the Apple TV 4K, and it’s a streaming device. Apple was already playing a little fast and loose with its naming convention when it named its streaming service Apple TV+ in the beginning.

I always thought that + should be reserved for a future, premium iteration of the Apple TV hardware, not a complementary streaming service.

No wonder that Apple practically whispered the news of Apple TV+’s renaming into the air. “Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity,” was the only public mention Apple made, and it didn’t even get its own press release.

It was tacked onto the end of a press release announcing that F1: The Movie will be released to Apple TV on December 12 for streaming.

Apple TV finds its way into my regular rotation of streaming services because they have a solid rotation of shows that I enjoy quite a lot, including several series and season premieres spread across September and October.

It might have taken a few years to build up a stable of solid series, but Apple TV’s earned its place alongside Hulu and Netflix as worthy of your $13 per month. Whatever they call it, Apple TV is worth a look.

