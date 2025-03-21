Apple’s Newest iPad Mini Is $100 Off Ahead of the Amazon Spring Sale

Normal iPad too big for ya? Try out the iPad Mini. Its 8.3″-screen reduces the overall dimensions so that most people can more comfortably stash it into a pocketbook or prop it up with one hand for long periods of time spent reading compared to the 11″-screen iPad.

It also happens to be on a rather nice sale right now at $100 off its normal price, ahead of Amazon’s Spring Sale, which begins on Tuesday, March 25. You don’t have to wait until then, though. It’s live right now.

small ipad, smaller price, not small performance

The iPad Mini may seem, thanks to Apple’s somewhat convoluted naming system, like it’s just a smaller version of their entry-level iPad, but it straddles the line between it and the mid-range iPad Air.

Like the iPad Air, it has P3 color space for a wider range of color than the base-level iPad’s sRGB color space, plus an anti-reflective screen coating. The two also share Wi-Fi 6E, a more reliably faster Wi-Fi protocol than the iPad’s Wi-Fi 6, as well as support for the Apple Pencil Pro.

The iPad Mini’s chip splits the difference between the iPad and iPad Air M3. The 11th-generation iPad, which just came out this month, packs the Apple A16 chip, with five CPU cores and four GPU cores. The iPad Air M3, which also just came out, uses Apple’s M3 chip, and is frankly a value monster.

The iPad Mini packs an Apple A17 Pro, with one more CPU and one more GPU core than the iPad’s A16, so the diminutive iPad Mini should be not just smaller than the iPad but faster, too.

Lots of competing websites have claimed this deal is the lowest price ever on the 7th-generation iPad Mini. It’s correct, in a way, but for full disclosure I’d like to clarify that it’s tied for its lowest price ever. It’s been on sale for $399 several times since this past mid-January.

That said, it’s bounced back up to about $480 consistently between then and now, so it’s not a given that when you’re ready to buy an iPad Mini that it’ll be on sale for this price.

The 7th-generation iPad Mini is the latest and greatest in the iPad Mini lineup. It was just released on October 23, 2024, so it’s a fairly new machine. Finding a deal like this is likely close to as good as it’ll get, since Apple still has to make money on these things down the line.

If you’ve been holding out but are drooling over the latest iPad Mini, now’s as good a time as any to pull the trigger.